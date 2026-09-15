Maruti Suzuki Bets On Premium Hatchbacks With New Baleno

Maruti Suzuki India is strategically investing in the premium hatchback segment, launching a refreshed Baleno with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to capture a significant share of the evolving Indian passenger vehicle market, even as SUVs continue their dominance.

IMAGE: Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2026. All photographs: Somnath Chatterjee

Key Points Maruti Suzuki is banking on the premium hatchback segment, which has outpaced overall industry growth in the first five months of the current financial year.

The company's premium hatchback sales grew 28 per cent between April and August, significantly higher than the industry's 17 per cent growth.

The refreshed Baleno will feature advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with human detection, a first for the premium hatchback segment.

Maruti Suzuki projects the non-SUV market (hatchbacks and MPVs) to reach 2.5 million units by 2030, with its own business in this space potentially doubling.

First-time buyers now constitute approximately 46 per cent of Baleno customers, indicating a strong appeal to new car owners and entrepreneurs.

Maruti Suzuki India is betting on the continued relevance of premium hatchbacks even as sport utility vehicles (SUVs) strengthen their dominance in the passenger vehicle market.

This comes as the premium hatchbacks segment has grown faster than the overall industry in the first five months of the current financial year.

Premium Hatchback Market Performance

The premium hatchback industry is currently estimated at around 50,000 units a month, with Maruti Suzuki commanding about 70 per cent of the segment, Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India, told Business Standard.

Maruti's premium hatchback sales grew 28 per cent between April and August, compared with 17 per cent growth for the industry, Banerjee said.

The company is looking to further strengthen its position with the refreshed Baleno, which will come with several new features, including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

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Future Market Projections and Maruti's Strategy

The company expects the overall Indian passenger vehicle market to reach 6.1 million-6.3 million units by 2030.

SUVs are estimated to account for 62-63 per cent of the market by then, leaving roughly 37-38 per cent for hatchbacks and multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs).

"Our take is this industry will be around 6.3 million," Banerjee said, adding that Maruti sees significant headroom for the non-SUV segments.

The company estimates the relevant market could reach around 2.5 million units by 2030, while its own business in this space could potentially double from around 600,000 units currently to 1.2 million units.

Baleno and Fronx Production

Maruti currently sells around 16,000-16,500 Baleno units a month, while its Fronx crossover sells around 17,000-18,000 units.

Both models are manufactured on the same production line, with the company calibrating output based on waiting periods for the two models.

It launched a Baleno refresh this weekend starting at ₹6.1 lakh.

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Advanced Features and Customer Focus

The refreshed Baleno will also feature ADAS with human detection, which Banerjee described as a first in the premium hatchback segment.

The company is positioning the new features around what it calls the "cosmopolitan" customer seeking products that reflect their lifestyle and personality.

First-time buyers now account for about 46 per cent of Baleno customers, with Maruti also seeing growing interest from entrepreneurs and startup owners.

Maruti Suzuki has opened bookings for the new Baleno at ₹11,000.