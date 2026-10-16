Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG: Where Power Meets CNG

Mahindra & Mahindra has officially expanded its popular compact SUV lineup with the launch of the Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG, its first-ever mainstream CNG passenger vehicle at an introductory starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

IMAGE: The XUV 3XO CNG is not called the CNG but ZNG, or rather ZING, as Mahindra wants it to be pronounced, was launched in Mumbai by (right) Neha Anand (VP & Head of the XUV Portfolio) and Prakash Rao Malathkar (Head of Powertrain). All Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Key Points Price starts at Rs 9.99 lakh: Mahindra launches the XUV 3XO ZNG, its first mainstream CNG passenger vehicle.

Mahindra launches the XUV 3XO ZNG, its first mainstream CNG passenger vehicle. Petrol-like performance: The 1.2-litre turbocharged engine delivers 82 kW of power and 200 Nm of torque in both CNG and petrol modes, according to Mahindra.

The 1.2-litre turbocharged engine delivers 82 kW of power and 200 Nm of torque in both CNG and petrol modes, according to Mahindra. No major boot-space compromise: Twin underfloor CNG cylinders preserve a flat loading floor and 270 litres of boot space.

Twin underfloor CNG cylinders preserve a flat loading floor and 270 litres of boot space. Safety and bookings: Six airbags and electronic stability control are standard. Bookings open on October 20, 2026, with deliveries scheduled to begin the same day.

Performance & Engine: Zero Compromise on Power

The engine of the XUV 3XO ZNG (above) which looks the same as the petrol and does not show any visual traces of being a CNG one unless you look real closely, is powered by a 1.2-litre mStallion TCMPFi turbocharged engine which delivers 82 kW of power and a category-leading 200 Nm of torque in both CNG and petrol modes, available between 1,500 and 3,500 rpm.

Mahindra claims that this will give an acceleration clocking 0 to 60 km/h in just 4.9 seconds and 0-100 km/h in 11.8 seconds in CNG mode.

Smart Packaging and Practicality

One of the standout design engineering choices for the XUV 3XO ZNG is how it handles the CNG tank layout without compromising cabin or boot space… It employs an underfloor 30 + 30 Litre twin-cylinder packaging system that preserves a flat loading floor in the boot which gives a usable 270 litres of boot space.

That means up to four cabin bags plus two backpacks could fit in here.

The spare wheel is neatly mounted underneath the body, keeping it out of the luggage compartment.

Safety as Standard

IMAGE: The XUV 3XO ZNG gets a 60/40 split in the rear seat and a nicely finished centre console with cup holders.

Built on the foundation of the standard XUV 3XO, which has achieved a 5-star Bharat-NCAP rating for both Adult and Child Occupant Protection, the ZNG variant does not compromise on safety features, even from the entry-level trim which gets 6 Airbags as standard across all variants, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and ISOFIX child-seat mounting points.

An Integrated gas-leak detection automatically switches the vehicle back to gasoline mode if a leak is identified.

Variant-wise Pricing and Lineup

The Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG is available across four primary variants but all in manual transmission only.

The variants are structured with the following ex-showroom price points:

Variant Price (Ex-Showroom) Key Highlights MX Edge Rs 9.99 Lakh 26.03 cm HD infotainment, wireless Android Auto & wired Apple CarPlay, cruise control, rear AC vents, and 6 airbags as standard. REVX Edge (O) Rs 10.79 Lakh Adds Skyroof™, roof rails, electrically foldable ORVMs, push-button start, and black leatherette seats. AX5 Rs 11.19 Lakh Twin HD 26.03 cm screens (infotainment + digital cluster), Adrenox Connect with built-in Alexa, dual-zone climate control, and R16 diamond-cut alloy wheels. REVX A Rs 12.27 Lakh Top-tier trim featuring Skyroof™, immersive Dolby Atmos audio, black leatherette seats, and R16 painted black alloy wheels.

Bookings and Deliveries

IMAGE: The XUV 3XO ZNG retains the original's looks on the XUV 3XO, with the only difference being its ZNG badging.

Test drives have started and official bookings open on October 20, 2026, across authorised Mahindra dealerships and online via the Mahindra Auto website, with deliveries rolling out on the same day.

Unlike many traditional CNG conversions where power figures tend to drop significantly, Mahindra, who had previously said that they would never go the CNG way as that would compromise on the power and the DNA of its SUVs, has entered the CNG race with the surprising claim that they have engineered the XUV 3XO ZNG to deliver identical performance across all fuel modes!

And as for the main question...

Does it really drive the same as the petrol version?

Watch this space for the test drive of the XUV 3XO ZNG (Zinggg).