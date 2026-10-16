Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG: Where Power Meets CNG

Mahindra & Mahindra has officially expanded its popular compact SUV lineup with the launch of the Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG, its first-ever mainstream CNG passenger vehicle at an introductory starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Key Points
- Price starts at Rs 9.99 lakh: Mahindra launches the XUV 3XO ZNG, its first mainstream CNG passenger vehicle.
- Petrol-like performance: The 1.2-litre turbocharged engine delivers 82 kW of power and 200 Nm of torque in both CNG and petrol modes, according to Mahindra.
- No major boot-space compromise: Twin underfloor CNG cylinders preserve a flat loading floor and 270 litres of boot space.
- Safety and bookings: Six airbags and electronic stability control are standard. Bookings open on October 20, 2026, with deliveries scheduled to begin the same day.
Performance & Engine: Zero Compromise on Power
The engine of the XUV 3XO ZNG (above) which looks the same as the petrol and does not show any visual traces of being a CNG one unless you look real closely, is powered by a 1.2-litre mStallion TCMPFi turbocharged engine which delivers 82 kW of power and a category-leading 200 Nm of torque in both CNG and petrol modes, available between 1,500 and 3,500 rpm.
Mahindra claims that this will give an acceleration clocking 0 to 60 km/h in just 4.9 seconds and 0-100 km/h in 11.8 seconds in CNG mode.
Smart Packaging and Practicality
One of the standout design engineering choices for the XUV 3XO ZNG is how it handles the CNG tank layout without compromising cabin or boot space… It employs an underfloor 30 + 30 Litre twin-cylinder packaging system that preserves a flat loading floor in the boot which gives a usable 270 litres of boot space.
That means up to four cabin bags plus two backpacks could fit in here.
The spare wheel is neatly mounted underneath the body, keeping it out of the luggage compartment.
Safety as Standard
Built on the foundation of the standard XUV 3XO, which has achieved a 5-star Bharat-NCAP rating for both Adult and Child Occupant Protection, the ZNG variant does not compromise on safety features, even from the entry-level trim which gets 6 Airbags as standard across all variants, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and ISOFIX child-seat mounting points.
An Integrated gas-leak detection automatically switches the vehicle back to gasoline mode if a leak is identified.
Variant-wise Pricing and Lineup
The Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG is available across four primary variants but all in manual transmission only.
The variants are structured with the following ex-showroom price points:
Bookings and Deliveries
Test drives have started and official bookings open on October 20, 2026, across authorised Mahindra dealerships and online via the Mahindra Auto website, with deliveries rolling out on the same day.
Unlike many traditional CNG conversions where power figures tend to drop significantly, Mahindra, who had previously said that they would never go the CNG way as that would compromise on the power and the DNA of its SUVs, has entered the CNG race with the surprising claim that they have engineered the XUV 3XO ZNG to deliver identical performance across all fuel modes!
And as for the main question...
Does it really drive the same as the petrol version?
Watch this space for the test drive of the XUV 3XO ZNG (Zinggg).