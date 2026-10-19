Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG: A Game-Changer In Compact SUV CNG Segment

The new Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG is set to redefine expectations for compact CNG SUVs, offering a turbocharged engine that delivers petrol-like performance and drivability in CNG without compromising on boot space or refinement.

Key Points The Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG features a cleverly packaged twin-cylinder CNG setup that minimises intrusion into luggage space, addressing a common CNG vehicle drawback.

Its turbocharged engine delivers remarkably lively power, pulling cleanly from low revs and offering a healthy mid-range surge, unlike typical CNG vehicles.

The XUV 3XO ZNG boasts impressive NVH levels, seamless petrol-to-CNG switching, and real-time CNG fuel consumption display on the MID screen.

Mahindra has retuned the suspension to handle the increased weight, providing a composed ride over city imperfections and retaining a rugged feel.

Standard all-wheel disc brakes with ABS and ESC enhance safety, contributing to predictable and confident stopping power.

When car buyers look at factory-fitted CNG options in compact SUVs, they typically expect to trade away a major chunk of the performance, compromise on drivability, and sacrifice whatever little boot space the car started with. But Mahindra seems to be looking to rewrite that script with the newly introduced XUV 3XO ZNG.

We took the fresh compact SUV out for its first drive to see how well Mahindra’s turbocharged CNG setup handles real-world conditions.

Here's the video of the first drive

WATCH: The first drive of the XUV 3XO ZNG. Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG: Design and Packaging

At first glance, the ZNG retains the striking stance, sharp lines, and road presence of the standard XUV 3XO. The big engineering trick here lies underneath: Mahindra has cleverly packaged a twin-cylinder CNG setup beneath the floor, minimising the usual intrusion into luggage space.

While the 3XO's boot wasn't cavernous to begin with, the twin-tank layout ensures you don't lose all your practical utility.

Furthermore, Mahindra has expanded the lineup to include four well-structured variants: the MX Edge, RevX Edge (O), AX5, and top-spec RevX A, meaning buyers don't have to settle for a stripped-down base model just to get factory-fitted CNG.

XUV 3XO ZNG Performance and Drivability Review

The standout takeaway from our first drive is the powertrain calibration. Typically, factory CNG vehicles lose a noticeable 10% to 25% of punch compared to their petrol equivalents.

But in the XUV 3XO ZNG, which pairs its CNG system with a turbocharged engine, the power delivery feels remarkably lively. The car pulls cleanly from low revs (<1,000 rpm), meaning you aren't constantly forced to row through the gears in slow-moving traffic.

Once the tachometer climbs past 1,700–2,000 rpm, you get a healthy mid-range surge that makes overtaking effortless.

NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) levels are impressively managed.

Around Mumbai's highway traffic and broken roads, the 3-cylinder motor remains impressively quiet, and even when revved toward its higher limits, the engine note is sporty and fun rather than strained, which makes it really fun to drive!

A convenient dashboard switch on the right allows you to toggle between petrol and CNG modes seamlessly at any time.

And a big first. You get approximate real-time fuel consumption even in CNG right in front on the MID screen. This is a first!

Ride, Handling, and Braking in the XUV 3XO ZNG

To cope with the weight increase of the twin CNG cylinders, Mahindra has clearly retuned the suspension.

The setup handles city potholes and road imperfections with a mature, composed compliance. It retains that signature abuse-friendly, rugged feel expected of a Mahindra, allowing you to breeze over rough patches without upsetting the cabin (See how the XUV 3XO ZNG tackles bad roads in the video above).

A major plus for safety and confidence is the inclusion of disc brakes on all four wheels as standard, coupled with ABS and Electronic Stability Control (ESC). While the braking point is quite sharp, the car pulls up straight and predictably under heavy braking.

Conclusion

Mahindra has largely stayed away from the mainstream CNG race until now, but the XUV 3XO ZNG proves they spent their time wisely.

By refusing to compromise heavily on performance and packaging the fuel tech sensibly, they have created a compelling package for buyers who want petrol-like drivability paired with significantly lower running costs.

If real-world efficiency matches the ARAI claims of 24.7 Km/Kg of CNG, the XUV 3XO ZNG could easily shake up the compact SUV CNG space.