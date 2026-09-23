Mahindra Thar OG: More Refined, More Capable, Unbeatable Value

Mahindra has launched the new Thar OG, an upgraded version of its iconic SUV, offering enhanced ride quality, advanced off-road capabilities, and premium cabin comforts, all the while maintaining an unbeatable starting price of ₹10.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

IMAGE: The new Mahindra Thar OG. All photographs: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

When Mahindra launched the second-generation 3-door Thar back in 2020, it transformed an off-road enthusiast vehicle into something that all of us could drive to work and back too.

And that is evident in the number of Thars in the urban space now.

Fast-forward to today, and Mahindra has taken that formula further with the launch of the Thar OG.

Although the OG bit doesn't resonate with me, the Thar still does. It is now built on a completely updated architecture and packed with modern comfort and tech, the new Thar OG retains its accessible starting price point of ₹10.32 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here is how Mahindra managed to fundamentally improve its legendary SUV without losing the value proposition that made it a household name.

IMAGE: The new Mahindra Thar OG 3-door has been launched at Rs 10.32 lakh.

Key Points The Mahindra Thar OG is built on a new M Glyde 4G platform, offering improved stability and ride quality with Frequency Dependent Damping and PENTALINK Rear Suspension.

It features Electric Power Steering, making city manoeuvring easier while maintaining highway stability, addressing a key complaint of traditional off-roaders.

The Thar OG retains its strong off-road credentials with an Electronic Locking Differential, dedicated terrain modes, and more powerful mStallion TGDi Petrol and mHawk Diesel engines.

Cabin comforts have been significantly upgraded with premium touches like leatherette upholstery, a 26.03 cm HD touchscreen, wireless charger, and rear AC vents.

Enhanced safety features include 6 airbags on upper variants, all-wheel disc brakes with ESP 9.3, and front parking sensors with a rear-view camera.

IMAGE: Another major change is the shift from hydraulic power steering to an electric power steering (EPS).

Upgraded Ride Quality & Engineering

The biggest complaint about traditional 3-door off-roaders has always been road manners and bumpy ride quality. Mahindra addressed this head-on by rebuilding the Thar OG from the ground up:

M_Glyde 4G Platform: A stiffer frame delivers significantly improved stability on high-speed highways and rough trails alike.

DAVINCI Damping (FDD): Frequency Dependent Damping adapts automatically to road conditions, soaking up harsh bumps for a much smoother, plush ride.

PENTALINK Rear Suspension: Featuring a Watts Link arrangement, this setup drastically cuts body roll and keeps the rear firmly planted through corners.

And the BEST!

Electric Power Steering (EPS): Replacing the heavier hydraulic unit, the EPS makes manoeuvring in tight city parking spots effortless while retaining highway stability.

IMAGE: We now get a button start on the 3-door Thar OG.

Upgraded Off-Road Credentials

While urban drivability gets a massive boost, the Thar OG hasn't traded away its trail prowess:

Electronic Locking Differential (ELD): Standard on 4WD variants to ensure immediate traction across treacherous terrain.

Dedicated Terrain Modes: Specific settings for Mud, Sand, and Snow intelligently adjust throttle and power delivery.

More Punchy Powertrains: The mStallion TGDi Petrol delivers 119 kW (162 bhp)/330 Nm, while the mHawk Diesel pushes 111.9 kW (152 bhp)/330 Nm, giving the driver extra grunt when crawling out of sticky situations.

IMAGE: Sliding armrests for the driver with a new Truffle Brown coloured soft leatherette seats.

Executive Cabin Comforts & Exterior Presence

The new model moves past the utilitarian aesthetic of old off-roaders with thoughtful premium touches:

* Visual Presence: Classic circular LED headlamps with C-shaped DRLs, LED ice-cube fog lamps with cornering assistance, a redesigned grille, and bold R19 alloy wheels on top trims.

* Cabin Refinement: Features Truffle Brown leatherette upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 26.03 cm HD touchscreen with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, and a wireless charger.

* Rear Passenger Upgrades: Second-row passengers now enjoy dedicated rear AC vents and a soft centre armrest with cupholders.

IMAGE: The music inside sounds much better with the NVH levels much lower now.

Safety First Architecture

Mahindra has overhauled the safety suite across the board to meet modern family SUV standards:

Comprehensive Airbag Protection: 6 airbags standard on upper variants, including 4 Head Pelvis Thorax Shoulder (HPTS) airbags.

All-Wheel Disc Brakes: Front and rear disc brakes paired with ESP 9.3 for crisp stopping power.

Parking Assist: Front parking sensors and a rear-view camera make tight spots worry-free.

IMAGE: Wireless Charging up front.

Mahindra Thar OG Price List Variant Ex-Showroom Price (Rs) AXT 1.5L Diesel MT RWD 10.32 Lakh LXT 1.5L Diesel MT RWD 12.99 Lakh ZXT 1.5L Diesel MT RWD 13.99 Lakh LXT 2.0L Petrol AT RWD 14.77 Lakh LXT 2.0L Petrol MT 4WD 15.60 Lakh ZXT 2.0L Petrol AT RWD 16.09 Lakh LXT 2.2L Diesel MT 4WD 16.43 Lakh LXT 2.2L Diesel AT RWD 16.49 Lakh ZXT 2.0L Petrol MT 4WD 16.60 Lakh LXT 2.0L Petrol AT 4WD 17.23 Lakh ZXT 2.2L Diesel MT 4WD 17.49 Lakh ZXT 2.2L Diesel AT RWD 17.49 Lakh ZXT 2.0L Petrol AT 4WD 17.75 Lakh LXT 2.2L Diesel AT 4WD 18.00 Lakh ZXT 2.2L Diesel AT 4WD 18.99 Lakh

IMAGE: The Great Shifter and the 4wd modes remain at the same comfortable place.

ALSO READ: Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler 2027 Unveiled: Expected Price & Features!

By launching the Thar OG at ₹10.32 lakh, Mahindra has delivered a feature-packed upgrade at an incredible price point.

With proper city comfort, sophisticated damping, enhanced safety, and raw off-road power, the new Thar OG proves you don't have to compromise daily usability for legendary adventure capability.

For the real world drive review... watch this space!

Thar, Thar Roxx to swell Mahindra volumes by 10%

Mahindra & Mahindra expects combined volumes of its Thar and Thar Roxx SUVs to rise by at least 10 per cent over the next 12 months, as the automaker enters the festive season with a refreshed portfolio and more than 30 days of inventory across the Thar range.

The company sold around 100,000 units of the Thar and Thar Roxx over the previous 12-month period and expects volumes to rise to around 110,000 units or higher over the next year.

Mahindra has also increased production capacity for the two models to around 11,000 units a month, with flexibility to shift capacity between the Thar and Thar Roxx, depending on demand.

“We stood at around 100,000 units last year. Going forward for the whole year our expectation is we'll be at least 10 per cent higher than that,” Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra, said.

The automaker has deliberately built up inventory ahead of the festive season, with stock levels currently above 30 days.

Typically, inventory averages around 30 days but rises as the company approaches the festive period to cater to the expected increase in demand.

“We are normally stocking up by this time because of the festive season. Inventory is currently higher than 30 days, and that is by design,” Gollagunta added.

Mahindra expects a “fairly robust” festival season, supported by a series of launches and refreshes across its SUV portfolio, including the XEV 9e, BE 6, Scorpio N, 3XO and the newly refreshed Thar OG.

The company on Tuesday launched the Thar OG, the latest version of its three-door lifestyle SUV, at an introductory price of ~10.32 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries are scheduled to begin on October 11.

The refreshed model gets an updated platform, suspension and damping technology, along with six airbags, new interiors and additional offroad features.

The Thar OG is likely to contribute 60,000 units annually to Mahindra’s SUV volumes, with the company maintaining its monthly Thar volume expectation at around 4,500-5,000 units. The new model is positioned as an upgrade for existing Thar customers as well as an entry point for a wider set of lifestyle SUV buyers.

Mahindra said the combined Thar and Thar Roxx capacity of around 11,000 units a month, along with the fungibility between the two production lines, should help it manage demand without significant waiting periods during the festive season.

-- Anjali Singh/Business Standard