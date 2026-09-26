Mahindra Thar OG 2026: Enhanced Comfort, Same Price, More Capable

Mahindra has managed to deliver all these updates while retaining the starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.32 Lakh.

And, that’s a value play you rarely see in today’s market, says Rajesh Karkera.

Let's get one thing straight off the bat: I've always loved the Thar.

Right from the first time I set eyes on it, it had that instant pull. But buying one? That was never really on the cards.

Living in Mumbai, where daily life involves endless traffic crawls and navigating the "well-chiselled" craters of our city roads (sarcasm fully intended!), comfort and refinement take priority.

Sure, a Thar offers unmatched weekend adventure vibes, but as a daily urban driver, even for someone who drives solo most of the time, it just never felt like a practical pick.

IMAGE: The Mahindra Thar OG, now in a calmer persona. All Photographs: Courtesy Anchal Mundkur

Then comes the 2026 Thar OG. (Note: I’m still wrapping my head around the naming strategy here. Logically, how can an OG version follow a predecessor? But, hey, what’s in a name!)

We all know how brilliantly the Thar handles the rough stuff.

But for this first drive, we skipped the dirt (well, not really, we did have some fun though. See the video till the end) and put the new OG through its paces on the tarmac for four full hours.

Since we only had the petrol variant for this test, we’ll hold off on deep-diving into fuel efficiency or the full variant breakdown for now.

Power-wise, both the mStallion petrol and mHawk diesel now churn out an identical 330 Nm of torque.

The real distinction comes down to instant punch, where the petrol naturally shines, and fuel economy, where the petrol will, well... definitely drink a bit more!

Check out our complete first drive video below:

WATCH: The first drive of the Thar OG. This time on Tarmac! The Thar can't be a Thar unless it goes off the road, So we did do some. Watch the video till the end!

What's New Under the Skin?

The updated Thar OG is undeniably more capable.

The addition of an Electronic Locking Differential (ELD) gives you that extra layer of 'Go Anywhere' confidence.

You also get new Terrain Modes (Mud, Sand, and Snow) that calibrate wheel slip and suspension response to the surface beneath you.

It is a great safety net, that can actually save lives when needed. Thoughm as any seasoned off-roader will tell you, never head into the wild without a backup vehicle ready to pull you out of a tight spot!

IMAGE: The Thar can't be a Thar unless it goes off the road:) And boy, it can really tackle everything the path throws at it!

Mahindra has also introduced a top-spec ZXT trim packed with features, which includes:

19-inch alloy wheels

Cornering lights (an absolute lifesaver on dark, winding roads)

Wireless phone charging

All-wheel disc brakes for vastly improved stopping power

And more!

So, what is the key takeaway from 4 hours on the road?

The overall ride and drivability have taken a massive leap forward.

The rear seats are surprisingly usable now; passengers can actually travel back there in comfort. We tested this with 2nd and 3rd generation Thar owners.

While the steering feedback still doesn't quite match the polished finesse of Mahindra’s other SUVs, driving this 2026 version in everyday conditions is significantly easier, smoother, and more composed than before.

And the absolute icing on the cake? Zero price hike.

Mahindra has managed to deliver all these updates while retaining the starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.32 Lakh.

And, that’s a value play you rarely see in today’s market.