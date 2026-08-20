Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler 2027 Unveiled: Expected Price & Features!

Mahindra caused a disruption in the lifestyle pickup segment when it unveiled on August 14 the production-spec version of its global lifestyle pickup truck Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler (to be sold simply as the Mahindra Lifestyler in international markets).

IMAGE: The Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler with its 3 avatars was unveiled in Mumbai.

First previewed as the "Global Pik Up" concept in Cape Town, South Africa, the Lifestyler has been completely designed at the Mahindra India Design Studio in Kandivali, Mumbai, and engineered at the Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai.

R Velusamy, president, Mahindra Automotive and Managing Director, Mahindra Electric, revealed to us that since all pickup trucks end up getting a harsh and bumpy ride with no luggage in the back, their main challenge was to not compromise on ride quality. And for this, over 270 patents have been acquired, as Mahindra aims to pioneer a new era of lifestyle utility in India.

Key Launch Details

Target India Launch: Deliveries and official India market launch are scheduled by April 2027 .

Deliveries and official India market launch are scheduled by . Aggressive Pricing Strategy: Starting price confirmed to be under ₹19.79 lakh (ex-showroom) .

Starting price confirmed to be . Primary Competitors: Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.

Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. Global Footprint: Target export markets include Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Design Expressions & Avatars at the Unveil

The dual-cab pickup shares its ladder-frame platform with the Scorpio-N but will get a longer wheelbase, making it a completely new version of the Scorpio built from the ground up by Team Mahindra.

Mahindra showcased three distinct curated design expressions.

1. The Reef Edition

Targeted at outdoor enthusiasts with ocean-inspired styling accents, the Reef Edition of the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler in an Aquareef shade looks much taller with its accessorised roof rails and the surfboard on top.

2. The Trail Edition

The Scorpio Lifestyler Trail Edition gets a Sahara Beige finish and is designed for extreme off-road adventures with rugged exterior trims. Imagine these in the desert!

3. The Valley Edition

Geared toward a balance of daily work utility and weekend leisure, the Valley Edition of the Scorpio Lifestyler was showcased in an Artemis Grey colour, focusing on the hills of India and featuring terrain-inspired body graphics.

Now let's take a closer look at the key features and tech we can expect with the Scorpio Lifestyler.

Exterior Styling

Starting with the front, which features really Sleek L-shaped LED DRLs, ice cube-shaped dual fog lights placed vertically, rugged body cladding, and an integrated front skid plate which shows two orange tow hooks, which are accessories.

The vehicle gets the same size 18-inch wheels that the Scorpio N gets, but this double-cab setup gets a short bed, and the off-road alloy wheels get a new dual-tone design.

Interior and Comfort

Although the interiors were still under wraps at the unveil, Mahindra did disclose a rendered image of it, which shows a portrait-oriented infotainment display, a digital driver display, and a three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel, with a dual-zone climate control in the centre console, which will be a mix of touch and proper tactile buttons.

As for more tech and utility, expect Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, connected-car suites, physical off-road controls, and multiple drive/terrain modes.

The Powertrain

WATCH: The unedited glimpses from the Unveil of the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler in Mumbai.



Now, although we could not open the hood of the vehicles it was obvious that these were production-ready cars. And Team Mahindra is keeping these best bits for a last reveal.

We are willing to put our bets on the tried-and-tested platforms of the Scorpio N, ie, the 2.2L mHawk diesel and 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol. But to get more specific about the Torque and the Power output of this vehicle we will have to wait till we get closer to April 2027.

For now, by pricing the vehicle well below its Japanese competitors, Mahindra plans to replicate the lifestyle success of the Thar, turning payload-capable pickup trucks into mainstream recreational vehicles.