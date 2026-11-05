Mahindra & Mahindra's Q2 PAT up 25% to Rs 4,588 cr on robust auto revenue

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has announced a significant 25 per cent surge in its consolidated profit after tax for the second quarter, reaching Rs 4,587.88 crore, primarily propelled by robust revenue growth in its automotive division.

Photograph: Nandan Mandayam/Reuters

Key Points Mahindra & Mahindra's consolidated PAT for Q2 FY27 rose by 25 per cent to Rs 4,587.88 crore.

The auto sector was a significant driver of growth, achieving a 55 per cent PAT increase.

Revenue from operations for the July-September quarter increased to Rs 57,514.98 crore from Rs 45,885.40 crore year-on-year.

The farm segment experienced a marginal decline due to a shift in the festive season.

M&M expects a substantial reduction in losses from its international subsidiaries in the third quarter.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Thursday reported a 25 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the second quarter ended September to Rs 4,587.88 crore, backed by strong revenue growth, particularly for the auto segment, despite headwinds emanating from the West Asia conflict-linked commodity price pressures.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 3,673 crore during the corresponding July-September quarter of last financial year, a regulatory filing showed.

Segmental Performance and Revenue Growth

While the auto sector delivered strong PAT growth of 55 per cent, the farm segment experienced a decline owing to a festive season shift, the company stated.

Speaking to PTI, Mahindra Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Amarjyoti Barua said that while uneven monsoons may lead to de-growth in tractor demand, Mahindra & Mahindra expects a "substantial decline in losses from its international subsidiaries during the third quarter" (October-December).

The company's revenue from operations increased to Rs 57,514.98 crore during the July-September period (Q2), from Rs 45,885.40 crore a year ago.

Meanwhile, M&M Ltd's total expenses also rose to Rs 51,845.48 crore, from Rs 41,192.50 crore in the July-September period of last fiscal year.

Leadership Commentary on Results

"Our Q2 FY27 consolidated PAT growth of 25 per cent reflects the resilience of our group and underlines the disciplined execution across businesses.

Auto continued to grow on the back of strong consumer demand, while Farm experienced a marginal decline on account of the festive season shift.

"Mahindra Finance maintained its growth trajectory, TechM displayed acceleration in its transformation journey, and our Growth Gems continued their momentum," Anish Shah, Group CEO & Managing Director, M&M Ltd, said.

Shah further noted that despite the uneven macroeconomic environment, the group remains focused on laying the foundation for consistent profitable growth.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), M&M Ltd said, "Auto business delivered strong performance while Farm business continues to demonstrate strong resilience in Q2F27.

SUV volume grew 26 per cent YoY and retained market leadership in revenue market share".