Mahindra & Mahindra's Q1 Profit Jumps 34% to Rs 5,455 Crore

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced a robust 34 per cent year-on-year jump in its Profit After Tax to Rs 5,455 crore for the June quarter, showcasing strong performance across its diversified portfolio despite prevailing macro-economic challenges.

Photograph: Rajesh Karkers/Rediff

Key Points Mahindra & Mahindra's Profit After Tax (PAT) surged by 34 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,455 crore in the June quarter.

Revenue for the quarter increased by 28 per cent to Rs 58,188 crore compared to the previous fiscal year.

The Auto and Farm segments demonstrated strong growth and improved margins, with profits up 18 per cent year-on-year.

Vehicle sales grew by 23 per cent year-on-year, with SUV volumes reaching 175,000 units.

Tech Mahindra and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (MMFSL) showed notable progress in strategic priorities and margin expansion.

Home-grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Ltd on Thursday reported a 34 per cent year-on-year jump in Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 5,455-crore in the June quarter.

The company had delivered a PAT of Rs 4,083 crore in the first quarter of FY26, M&M Ltd said in a media release.

Revenue for the quarter under review was at Rs 58,188, up 28 per cent from Rs 45,529 in the June quarter of last fiscal.

Segmental Performance Highlights

Auto and Farm segments continue to deliver on growth and margins with profits up 18 per cent year-on-year, the company said.

During the quarter the company sold a total of 304,000 vehicles, registering a growth of 23 per cent year-on-year, it said, adding that sport utility vehicle volume touched 175,000.

Financial services Assets Under Management (AUM) grew at 13 per cent.

Tech Mahindra continued its journey of margin expansion with an improvement of 330 basis points in EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes).

The company said Mahindra Logistics showed strong revenue momentum with 23 per cent growth.

Leadership Commentary

"Despite a quarter marked by macro headwinds, the strength of our diversified portfolio coupled with proactive actions to navigate through this challenging environment has enabled us to deliver strong results.

"Our Auto and Farm businesses continued to strengthen their leadership positions, despite this dynamic environment," said Anish Shah, Group CEO & managing director, M&M Ltd.

TechM and MMFSL (Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd ) have made notable progress on their strategic priorities while 'Growth Gems' accelerated their growth momentum, he added.

"Auto and Tractor business demonstrated strong resilience in Q1 F27.

"We have achieved a QoQ increase of 50 bps in SUV revenue market share and 150 bps in LCV (< 3.5T) volume market share.

"XEV 9S emerged as the highest selling EV in India by volume," said Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), M&M Ltd.

The company's tractors business gained 280 basis points on a sequential basis to reach 44.9 per cent market share in Q1 F27.

Auto business PBIT (profit before interest and tax ) Margin excluding eSUV contract manufacturing is 8.3 per cent and core tractor PBIT margin is 19.2 per cent despite commodity inflation, he said.

"Our supply chain teams have executed remarkably well to navigate through a very uneven environment, marked by significant commodity inflation. We remain committed to our path of value creation while maintaining a strong balance sheet", said Amarjyoti Barua, Group Chief Financial Officer, M&M Ltd.