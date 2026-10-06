Kia Sorento Review: Why It Is Toyota Fortuner's Biggest Challenge

Kia has launched its new Sorento SUV in India, aiming to disrupt the premium SUV segment dominated by the Toyota Fortuner with its luxurious interiors, advanced features, and efficient hybrid powertrain, all offered at a competitive price.

IMAGE: Kia Sorento SUV. All Photographs: Somnath Chatterjee

Key Points The Kia Sorento enters the premium SUV segment as a luxury-oriented challenger to the Toyota Fortuner, featuring a hybrid powertrain and a feature-packed cabin.

With a length of 4815 mm, the Sorento boasts significant road presence and a distinctive Kia design, including the 'Tiger nose' grille and edgy headlamps.

Its interiors offer ample space in the first two rows, high-quality materials, and advanced features like an AI assistant, ventilated seats, and a 12-speaker Bose audio system.

The Sorento is available with a 1.6L turbo petrol hybrid (180 bhp + 65 bhp electric motor) or a 2.2L diesel engine (193 bhp, 442Nm), both offering smooth performance and optional AWD.

Aggressively priced from Rs 27.9 lakh, the Sorento aims to compete with both mid-size SUVs like the Mahindra XUV700 and premium SUVs like the Fortuner, leveraging its size, features, and hybrid advantage.

The Toyota Fortuner has been holding a monopoly on the premium SUV segment thanks to its butch design, reliability and toughness.

However, the Fortuner in its current generation has been around for a long time and lacks features seen on cars costing half as much.

Kia has sensed an opportunity and entered this segment with its Sorento.

The Sorento isn't a ladder frame SUV but instead takes the luxury route with a premium cabin stuffed with features and a hybrid powertrain.

It is one of their largest SUVs and is also priced keenly with the entry variants costing Rs 27.9 lakh. We drove the car in Rajasthan to find out more.

Design and Road Presence

The Sorento with a length of 4815 mm is the longest SUV in its class and actually competes well with the Fortuner in this regard while the styling is clearly based on the Kia design philosophy including the latest evolution of the 'Tiger nose' grille.

The edgy headlamp design and strong creases mix well with the broad shoulders while it stands tall unlike modern crossovers.

With its sheer size, the Sorento has enough road presence and even its 19-inch wheels look small within those wheel arches.

Interiors are feature laden with ample second row space

The interiors similarly feel huge as well with ample seating space at the first two rows.

The cabin design is the traditional Kia fare with twin screens and funky off-centre logo put on the steering wheel.

Soft touch materials are found on the door pads and the cabin quality is quite high which is something expected from a car costing this much.

Features are where the Sorento scores with an AI assistant, dual powered seats with ventilation, a digital rear view mirror, remote park, 360-degree parking camera, a 12-speaker Bose audio system, a heads-up display, dashcam and more.

Second row occupants have plenty to cheer as well with sun blinds, ventilated seats and charging ports along with a recline/slide function.

However, the second-row seat could have had better thigh support or a foldout table as seen on the Carens Clavis.

The third row meanwhile is easier to access with an electric tumble function but space there is tight.

With three rows up, the boot space isn't much but with the second row folded, it's quite huge.

Hybrid and diesel fit the brief well

The Sorento comes with a hybrid petrol powertrain comprising of a 180 bhp 1.6l turbo petrol and a 65 bhp electric motor.

Powering the Sorento hybrid is a 6-speed automatic and you can get this powertrain with AWD too.

Diesel lovers can get the 2.2l unit with 193 bhp and 442Nm along with an 8-speed automatic plus AWD.

The hybrid is smooth, silent and effortless to drive while fitting well with the character of this car.

Unlike other strong hybrids, the engine doesn't feel underpowered and feels quick enough.

For stop-go traffic, the hybrid works very well but feels ample on the highway.

Yes, compared to the diesel, performance isn't as strong but it is enough being more of a chauffeur driven SUV while mileage would be around 12 kmpl which is more than other petrol SUVs!

The diesel is the more fun to drive option with strong torque enabling you to get to quick speeds easily.

The big Sorento doesn't feel huge behind the wheel and the steering is light for you to navigate it across tight roads.

The low-speed ride quality we found to be a bit firm but smoothens out while AWD and excellent ground clearance means it can go further than what most owners will ever use it for.

Aggressive pricing enables it to compete in different segments

The Sorento on one hand competes with the Mahindra XUV 7XO and the Toyota Innova Hycross while on the other it rivals big SUVs like the Fortuner.

It does well on both counts with key strengths including its size, looks and space while the hybrid will no doubt be an advantage.

Yes, the third row isn't spacious and the hybrid isn't as efficient as others, but as a premium SUV, it delivers on all parameters along with a knockout price.