JLR India gets FTA boost, Q1 sales soar 11 percent

Jaguar Land Rover India has achieved its best-ever first-quarter retail sales for FY27, driven by robust demand for its premium SUV portfolio and significant price benefits from the recently implemented India-UK Free Trade Agreement.

IMAGE: The Jaguar Land Rover. Photograph: Couresy, JLR.com

Key Points JLR India recorded its highest-ever first-quarter retail sales in Q1FY27, with an 11 per cent year-on-year increase to 1,665 vehicles.

The Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Defender models accounted for over 85 per cent of retail sales, highlighting a strong shift towards luxury SUVs.

Price revisions for the Range Rover SV and Range Rover Sport SV, offering benefits up to ₹75 lakh following the India-UK FTA, have significantly boosted customer enquiries and demand for bespoke vehicles.

The India-UK FTA is set to gradually reduce import tariffs on UK-built vehicles, making luxury cars more competitively priced in India.

JLR India anticipates sustaining this growth throughout FY27, supported by a robust product pipeline and continued demand in the luxury vehicle segment.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has reported its highest-ever first-quarter (April-June/Q1) retail sales for 2026-27 (FY27), driven by sustained demand for its premium sport utility vehicle (SUV) portfolio and rising interest in high-end models following the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA).

The company retailed 1,665 vehicles in Q1FY27, an 11 per cent year-on-year increase, while wholesale dispatches rose 4 per cent to 1,694 units.

Luxury SUV Dominance

The Range Rover, the Range Rover Sport, and the Defender together accounted for more than 85 per cent of the company's retail sales during the quarter (Q1FY27), reflecting the continued shift in demand towards luxury SUVs.

The Defender remained JLR India's best-selling model.

Impact of India-UK FTA

During the quarter, JLR India revised the prices of the Range Rover SV (special vehicle) and the Range Rover Sport SV following the implementation of the India-UK FTA, offering benefits of up to Rs 75 lakh, depending on the model.

The firm said the move has led to an increase in customer enquiries for its SV range and stronger demand for bespoke vehicle commissions.

The India-UK FTA, signed earlier this month, will gradually reduce import tariffs on UK-built vehicles, benefiting luxury carmakers such as JLR by making imported models more competitively priced in India.

The company is among the first luxury automakers to pass on the benefits of the trade agreement to customers, with the price cuts expected to support demand for its higher-end models.

Future Outlook

"We have started FY27 strongly with our best-ever Q1 retail performance. Demand continues to grow for the Range Rover, the Range Rover Sport, and the Defender, and we are seeing interest in SV and bespoke increase following the India-UK FTA," said Rajan Amba, managing director, JLR India.

He added that the trade agreement would enable the company to introduce a wider range of curated SV products, special editions, and bespoke offerings in the Indian market.

JLR India said it expects to sustain the momentum through the rest of FY27, aided by a strong product pipeline and continued demand in the luxury vehicle segment.