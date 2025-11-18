JLR Boosts India Tech Hub With ₹106-Crore Lease

The deal includes a security deposit of ₹10.10 crore and features an unusually steep 15 per cent escalation every three months, which stands out in Bengaluru's commercial leasing market.

IMAGE: The Jaguar Land Rover showroom in New Delhi. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Jaguar Land Rover Technology and Business Services India, a subsidiary housing JLR's capability and technology hub in India, has expanded its footprint in Bengaluru with a fresh lease of 1.46 lakh square feet (sq ft) with a rental of ₹106 crore for a tenure of five years at Brigade Tech Gardens.

This marks one of the notable Global Capability Centre (GCC) real estate deals registered in July 2025.

The transaction underscores the automaker's continued push to scale its business capabilities in India.

According to registration documents received from Propstack, the company has taken up space spread across partial ground and first floors, as well as the fifth and eighth floors of the tech park, totalling 146,816 sq ft of chargeable area.

The lease, signed with Brigade Properties, is categorised as a fresh occupancy and carries a five-year tenure.

Business Standard has sent an email enquiry to Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) but no comment was received at the time of publication.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The lease starts from May to December 2024, while rent commencement is dated for October and December 2024.

Jaguar Land Rover will pay a warm-shell rent of ₹ 65 per square feet per month, translating into a monthly rental outflow of ₹1.67 crore, inclusive of warm-shell and fit-out charges.

The deal includes a security deposit of ₹10.10 crore and features an unusually steep 15 per cent escalation every three months, which stands out in the city's commercial leasing market.

Part of the leased space of 67,065 sq ft comes with an additional fit-out rent of ₹65.95 lakh per month, or ₹98.35 per square feet.

With this transaction, Jaguar Land Rover's total occupied space at Brigade Tech Gardens now stands at 2.04 lakh sq ft, including two leases -- 67,065 sq ft and 79,751 sq ft -- that were recently registered but originate from a pre-commitment made in December 2023.

Brigade Tech Gardens, known for housing several multinational technology tenants such as Firstsource, Qualcomm, TCS among others, continues to attract high-value GCC mandates, supported by its Grade-A specifications and strategic location in Brookfield.

The latest leasing activity reinforces Bengaluru's position as a preferred base for global auto and mobility majors' technology centres, with GCC expansions continuing to drive demand for large, high-quality office spaces across the city.

As per Karnataka Global Capability Center policy 2024-2029 proposed by the state government, the state aims to attract 500 new GCCs to Karnataka achieving 1,000 GCCs by 2029.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff