HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » JLR Boosts India Tech Hub With ₹106-Crore Lease

JLR Boosts India Tech Hub With ₹106-Crore Lease

By Aneeka Chatterjee
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 18, 2025 14:36 IST

x

The deal includes a security deposit of ₹10.10 crore and features an unusually steep 15 per cent escalation every three months, which stands out in Bengaluru's commercial leasing market.

IMAGE: The Jaguar Land Rover showroom in New Delhi. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Jaguar Land Rover Technology and Business Services India, a subsidiary housing JLR's capability and technology hub in India, has expanded its footprint in Bengaluru with a fresh lease of 1.46 lakh square feet (sq ft) with a rental of ₹106 crore for a tenure of five years at Brigade Tech Gardens.

This marks one of the notable Global Capability Centre (GCC) real estate deals registered in July 2025.

The transaction underscores the automaker's continued push to scale its business capabilities in India.

 

According to registration documents received from Propstack, the company has taken up space spread across partial ground and first floors, as well as the fifth and eighth floors of the tech park, totalling 146,816 sq ft of chargeable area.

The lease, signed with Brigade Properties, is categorised as a fresh occupancy and carries a five-year tenure.

Business Standard has sent an email enquiry to Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) but no comment was received at the time of publication.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The lease starts from May to December 2024, while rent commencement is dated for October and December 2024.

Jaguar Land Rover will pay a warm-shell rent of ₹ 65 per square feet per month, translating into a monthly rental outflow of ₹1.67 crore, inclusive of warm-shell and fit-out charges.

The deal includes a security deposit of ₹10.10 crore and features an unusually steep 15 per cent escalation every three months, which stands out in the city's commercial leasing market.

Part of the leased space of 67,065 sq ft comes with an additional fit-out rent of ₹65.95 lakh per month, or ₹98.35 per square feet.

With this transaction, Jaguar Land Rover's total occupied space at Brigade Tech Gardens now stands at 2.04 lakh sq ft, including two leases -- 67,065 sq ft and 79,751 sq ft -- that were recently registered but originate from a pre-commitment made in December 2023. 

Brigade Tech Gardens, known for housing several multinational technology tenants such as Firstsource, Qualcomm, TCS among others, continues to attract high-value GCC mandates, supported by its Grade-A specifications and strategic location in Brookfield.

The latest leasing activity reinforces Bengaluru's position as a preferred base for global auto and mobility majors' technology centres, with GCC expansions continuing to drive demand for large, high-quality office spaces across the city.

As per Karnataka Global Capability Center policy 2024-2029 proposed by the state government, the state aims to attract 500 new GCCs to Karnataka achieving 1,000 GCCs by 2029.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

Aneeka Chatterjee
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

JLR cyberattack hit TaMo PV Q2 showing; FY26 outlook cut
JLR cyberattack hit TaMo PV Q2 showing; FY26 outlook cut
JLR Cyberattack Triggers $2.55 Billion Shockwave
JLR Cyberattack Triggers $2.55 Billion Shockwave
JLR gets UK govt loan guarantee after cyber-attack
JLR gets UK govt loan guarantee after cyber-attack
Moody's downgrades Tata Motors' outlook over JLR incident
Moody's downgrades Tata Motors' outlook over JLR incident
JLR aims to double India biz over next 3-4 yrs
JLR aims to double India biz over next 3-4 yrs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Nations Drinking The Most Scotch

webstory image 2

10 Nations With The Most Women In Parliament

webstory image 3

Chicken Foo Yung: 15-Min Omelette Recipe

VIDEOS

Congress MP Shafi Parambil opposes SIR, warns of political pressure on officials2:14

Congress MP Shafi Parambil opposes SIR, warns of...

Rescue operations underway after a stone mine collapse in Sonbhadra, 5 bodies recovered1:30

Rescue operations underway after a stone mine collapse in...

CM Yogi Adityanath Vs Akhilesh Yadav over flowerpot theft by Mercedes from G20 Summit in Lucknow1:13

CM Yogi Adityanath Vs Akhilesh Yadav over flowerpot theft...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO