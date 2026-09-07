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Jaguar Land Rover announces global job cuts, aims for significant savings

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
September 07, 2026 21:37 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Jaguar Land Rover, the luxury carmaker owned by Tata Group, is set to cut approximately 4,000 jobs globally over the next two years as part of a strategic initiative to achieve £1.7 billion in savings and bolster sustainable profitable growth amidst evolving market dynamics.

Jaguar Land Rover

Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

Key Points

 

Tata Group's British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover on Monday said it will reduce its global workforce by around 4,000 roles over the next two years.

The company, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, said it is targeting approximately £1.7 billion of savings over the next two years to reduce its break-evens towards 300,000 units.

Strategic Workforce Reduction

JLR currently employs 43,000 people globally.

The savings are designed to enhance JLR's ability to deliver sustainable profitable growth, against the backdrop of increasingly competitive and rapidly changing markets and continuing geo-political uncertainty.

The programme will reduce organisational complexity, and underpin the commitment to invest between £15-18 billion in electrification, digital technologies, advanced manufacturing and enhanced customer experiences over the next 5 years.

Consultation and Future Investments

"As a result, JLR will reduce its global workforce by around 4,000 roles over the next two years.

"The reduction, which is not expected to impact direct manufacturing jobs, will be achieved through voluntary means wherever possible," a regulatory filing by Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said.

"JLR is today beginning consultation on the first round of reductions and will provide support to all colleagues affected by the changes and engage with Trade Unions and employee representatives throughout the transition," the filing added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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Jaguar Land RoverTata GroupJLRTata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd

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