Home » Business » Jaguar Land Rover announces global job cuts, aims for significant savings

Jaguar Land Rover, the luxury carmaker owned by Tata Group, is set to cut approximately 4,000 jobs globally over the next two years as part of a strategic initiative to achieve £1.7 billion in savings and bolster sustainable profitable growth amidst evolving market dynamics.

Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

Key Points Jaguar Land Rover plans to reduce its global workforce by approximately 4,000 roles over the next two years.

The company is targeting around £1.7 billion in savings to improve sustainable profitable growth and reduce its break-even point.

The job reductions are not expected to affect direct manufacturing roles and will primarily be achieved through voluntary means.

JLR intends to invest between £15-18 billion over the next five years in electrification, digital technologies, and advanced manufacturing.

The restructuring aims to reduce organisational complexity amidst competitive markets and geo-political uncertainty.

Tata Group's British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover on Monday said it will reduce its global workforce by around 4,000 roles over the next two years.

The company, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, said it is targeting approximately £1.7 billion of savings over the next two years to reduce its break-evens towards 300,000 units.

Strategic Workforce Reduction

JLR currently employs 43,000 people globally.

The savings are designed to enhance JLR's ability to deliver sustainable profitable growth, against the backdrop of increasingly competitive and rapidly changing markets and continuing geo-political uncertainty.

The programme will reduce organisational complexity, and underpin the commitment to invest between £15-18 billion in electrification, digital technologies, advanced manufacturing and enhanced customer experiences over the next 5 years.

Consultation and Future Investments

"As a result, JLR will reduce its global workforce by around 4,000 roles over the next two years.

"The reduction, which is not expected to impact direct manufacturing jobs, will be achieved through voluntary means wherever possible," a regulatory filing by Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said.

"JLR is today beginning consultation on the first round of reductions and will provide support to all colleagues affected by the changes and engage with Trade Unions and employee representatives throughout the transition," the filing added.