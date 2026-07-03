Is Tata Motors Becoming India's EV King?

Tata Motors expands its market leadership in India's electric passenger vehicle (ePV) segment, capturing 39 per cent of the market in Q1FY27, while simultaneously strengthening its position as the nation's second-largest carmaker amidst fierce competition and rapid market growth.

IMAGE: Tata Sierra EV. Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Key Points Tata Motors' electric passenger vehicle (ePV) market share increased to 39 per cent in Q1FY27 from 36.1 per cent a year earlier, despite intensifying competition.

The company also grew its overall passenger vehicle (PV) market share to 14.2 per cent, maintaining its position as India's second-largest carmaker.

Tata.ev retailed 32,283 ePVs in Q1FY27, more than doubling its volumes year-on-year, with VAHAN registrations rising around 40 per cent.

The overall ePV market nearly doubled, with registrations reaching approximately 82,700 units, indicating rapid market expansion is driving competition.

Government policies, improving affordability, and falling battery costs are contributing to a structural shift in the EV market, with EVs expected to account for 10 per cent of new vehicle sales by FY28.

Tata Motors (TaMo) has widened its lead in India's fast-expanding electric passenger vehicle (ePV) market even as competition intensified with a wave of new launches.

Simultaneously, the company has gained market share in the broader PV segment, underscoring its ability to defend its position in an increasingly crowded market.

According to VAHAN registration data for the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27), Tata.ev's market share in ePVs rose to 39 per cent from 36.1 per cent a year earlier.

In the overall PV market, Tata Motors' share increased to 14.2 per cent from 12.5 per cent, reinforcing its position as the country's second-largest carmaker by both retail registrations and wholesale dispatches.

IMAGE: The 2026 Tata Tiago EV.

Dominance Amidst Rising Competition

Shailesh Chandra, managing director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said the company delivered "industry-beating growth" during the quarter, with EV volumes more than doubling year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and VAHAN registrations rising around 40 per cent, nearly twice the industry's growth.

The gains come as the competitive landscape has changed dramatically over the past year.

Mahindra has expanded its electric portfolio with the BE 6 and XEV 9e, while JSW MG Motor India has strengthened its line-up with the Windsor EV, Comet EV and ZS EV.

Maruti Suzuki entered the segment this year with the e Vitara, while VinFast has begun making inroads into the Indian market. Meanwhile, Hyundai, Kia, and BYD continue to expand their electric offerings.

Despite intensifying competition, Tata.ev expanded its market share while retaining its leadership position.

Mahindra increased its market share to 24.3 per cent in Q1FY27 from 23.2 per cent a year earlier, while JSW MG's share declined to 20 per cent from 30.9 per cent despite the popularity of the Windsor EV.

New entrants Maruti Suzuki and VinFast captured 5.9 per cent and 4.8 per cent of the market, respectively, in their first full quarter, while Hyundai's share fell to 1.7 per cent from 4.9 per cent and BYD's eased to 2.6 per cent from 3.8 per cent, according to VAHAN data.

IMAGE: 2026 Tata Punch EV.

Market Expansion and Future Outlook

In volume terms, Tata.ev retailed 32,283 ePVs during the April-June quarter, up from 15,794 units a year earlier.

Mahindra followed with 20,112 registrations and JSW MG with 16,502, while Maruti Suzuki and VinFast sold 4,894 and 3,973 units, respectively. BYD retailed 2,173 vehicles, Hyundai 1,386, and Kia 1,304 during the quarter.

The overall ePV market nearly doubled during the period, with registrations rising to around 82,700 units from about 43,700 a year earlier, suggesting that competition is being driven by rapid market expansion rather than merely redistribution of existing demand.

Deven Choksey, managing director of DRChoksey Research, said the EV market was witnessing a structural shift driven by supportive government policies, improving affordability, and falling battery costs.

He said the Delhi government's move to mandate EVs for certain new vehicle registrations from 2027 could encourage other states to adopt similar measures.

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Choksey added that his firm now expects EVs to account for around 10 per cent of new vehicle sales by FY28, advancing its earlier forecast of FY30.

Product Portfolio and Growth Momentum

The stronger performance has coincided with Tata Motors refreshing its own electric portfolio.

The company recently launched the Harrier.ev, while continuing to see demand for the Punch.ev, Nexon.ev, Tiago.ev, and Curvv.ev.

Chandra said bookings for the refreshed Tiago and Punch had surged across powertrains, reaffirming the company's multi-powertrain strategy, while the strong momentum in the entry EV category reflected the rapid mainstreaming of electric mobility in India.

The upcoming Sierra.ev is expected to further strengthen its presence in the premium electric SUV segment.

The momentum has also extended to the broader PV market. Tata Motors retailed 174,299 PVs during Q1FY27, up from 124,984 a year earlier.

Market leader Maruti Suzuki registered 498,632 vehicles during the quarter, followed by Tata Motors, Mahindra (165,402), Hyundai (140,552), Toyota (84,474), and Kia (75,122).

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Tata Motors' VAHAN market share increased to 14.2 per cent from 12.5 per cent, strengthening its position as the country's No. 2 PV maker.

Chandra said customer interest and booking momentum for the Sierra remained robust despite supply constraints affecting volumes during the quarter.

He said the company is augmenting production through select vendors, which is expected to accelerate deliveries from Q2FY27 onward.

"With a strong order book, exciting products, and sustained customer demand, we remain confident about maintaining our growth momentum through the rest of the year," he added.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff