Review: Maruti Suzuki Pours More Tech And Features Into New Baleno

The updated Maruti Suzuki Baleno redefines the premium hatchback segment in India with its aggressive new look, advanced Level 2 ADAS features, and a more fuel-efficient Z series petrol engine, catering to the evolving demands of tech-savvy car buyers.

IMAGE: The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno. All Photographs: Somnath Chatterjee

Key Points The new Baleno features a more aggressive design with a large chrome grille and updated styling, aiming for a bolder aesthetic.

It is the only hatchback in India to offer Level 2 ADAS with radar-assisted functions, alongside other tech like wireless charging with cooling and a 360-degree camera.

A new Z series 3-cylinder petrol engine (82 bhp) replaces the old 4-cylinder unit, focusing on refinement, efficiency, and ease of use for city driving.

Fuel efficiency has improved significantly, with the AMT variant achieving 24.7 kmpl and the manual offering 23.8 kmpl.

Starting at Rs 6.09 lakh, the Baleno is competitively priced, offering enhanced equipment and better fuel efficiency, making it a practical alternative to sub-compact SUVs.

The Indian car buyer is moving beyond the usual questions of fuel efficiency or cost and now wants a more feature packed car along with more tech.

That means car makers are obliging by plucking features from luxury cars and putting them into mainstream ones.

Case in point: the new Baleno, which now comes with many new features along with a flashier look. Here is our review.

Looks much more aggressive now

The new Baleno is easily identifiable with its large, gaping grille, which is dipped in chrome, while the Suzuki logo has now moved up as well.

Elsewhere, the styling has remained the same while Maruti Suzuki has added a new colour to the range.

While it will divide purists, the new Baleno looks much more aggressive now.

Only hatchback to get L2 ADAS

Maruti Suzuki has also tweaked the features list with various additions like wireless charging with a cooling function, ventilated seats and Level 2 ADAS with radar assisted functions.

Other features like a 360-degree camera, heads-up display and connected car technology remain.

The ADAS features work very well on our roads without being too sensitive, while the wireless charging and cooling function are convenient as well.

The 360-degree camera, though, remains unchanged, and the resolution could be a bit better, while there is no sunroof.

Space, though, is much better than other premium hatchbacks, especially at the rear.

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New Z series petrol engine increases fuel efficiency

Under the hood, the new Baleno gets a new Z series petrol engine which swaps out the old 4-cylinder for a new 3-cylinder unit with 82 bhp.

Gearbox options include a 5-speed manual and an AMT.

Start up and it's refined for a 3-cylinder with very less vibrations plus on the go, the low torque is ample for relaxed city cruising.

The light 5-speed manual gearbox is also slick and perfect for a fun drive while not requiring downshifts in traffic.

While drivability is good, the top end revv friendly nature of the old engine is changed now. This one is for efficiency and ease of use.

Mileage too has gone up to 24.7 kmpl for the AMT and 23.8 kmpl for the manual.

The AMT is also convenient for city use and is smooth enough but isn't as fun as the manual.

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Well priced for what it offers

The Baleno starts at Rs 6.09 lakh and is well priced for what it offers, particularly the enhanced equipment list and the even better fuel efficiency.

It's a practical premium hatchback that ticks a lot of the boxes while giving sub-compact SUV buyers a credible alternative.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff