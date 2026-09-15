Passenger Vehicle Dispatches Surge 36.5% in August, Driven by Strong Demand

India's automobile industry experienced a significant boost in August, with domestic passenger vehicle dispatches soaring by 36.5 per cent year-on-year, driven by robust consumer confidence and resilient market conditions.

Photograph: Ginnette Riquelm/Reuters

Key Points Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches in August 2026 increased by 36.5 per cent year-on-year, reaching 439,309 units.

Total two-wheeler sales rose by 10.5 per cent to 20,34,698 units, while three-wheeler dispatches were up 22.8 per cent to 93,764 units in August.

August 2026 recorded the highest ever sales for passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, and two-wheelers, indicating a robust growth phase for India's automobile industry.

The growth is attributed to strong consumer confidence, resilient rural markets, improved financing conditions, and increasing adoption of alternative drivetrains.

The upcoming festive season is expected to further boost demand, contributing to healthy Q2 numbers for the auto sector.

Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 36.5 per cent year-on-year to 439,309 units in August, industry body SIAM said on Tuesday.

Passenger vehicle dispatches were at 321,901 units in August 2025, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement.

Two and Three-Wheeler Sales Also Rise

Total two-wheeler sales increased 10.5 per cent to 20,34,698 units last month, as against 18,41,954 units in August last year, it added.

Three-wheeler dispatches were up 22.8 per cent in the previous month at 93,764 units as against 76,324 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Industry in 'Robust Growth Phase'

"Passenger vehicles, three-wheelers and two-wheelers have recorded the highest ever sales of August in 2026.

"In August 2026, Passenger Vehicles posted sales of 4.39 lakhs units with double digit growth of 36.5 per cent, three-wheelers sales recorded 0.94 lakh units with growth of 22.8 per cent, and two-wheelers sales logged 20.35 lakhs units with growth of 10.5 compared to the same period of last August 2025," said Rajesh Menon, Director General at SIAM.

"India's automobile industry is passing through a robust growth phase," said Menon, adding that the growth in August has been supported by a lower base of previous year.

Factors Driving Demand

"The broader demand environment remains fundamentally healthy. Strong consumer confidence, resilient rural markets, improving financing conditions, and accelerating adoption of alternative drivetrains are creating a favourable ecosystem across vehicle categories," he said.

"Festive demand is also expected to provide an additional boost, resulting in healthy Q2 numbers," Menon added.