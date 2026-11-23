India's automotive sector has set a new benchmark with record overall retail sales of 55.25 lakh units during the recent 42-day festive season, driven significantly by a remarkable 52.62 per cent surge in electric vehicle adoption, despite a dip in passenger vehicle sales.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Overall automobile retail sales in India reached a record 55.25 lakh units during the 42-day festive season, growing 2.21 per cent year-on-year.

Passenger vehicle retail sales declined by 7.16 per cent to 7,48,616 units compared to the previous year's festive period.

Electric vehicle (EV) retail sales surged by 52.62 per cent year-on-year, crossing the five-lakh mark for the first time in a single festive season.

Two-wheeler, three-wheeler, commercial vehicle, and tractor sales all registered positive year-on-year growth during the festive period.

FADA anticipates India will achieve a historic milestone of over 3 crore vehicle retail sales in a calendar year for the first time.

Passenger vehicle retail sales in India declined 7.16 per cent year-on-year to 7,48,616 units during the 42-day festive season this year, even as overall automobile sales touched a record 55.25 lakh units, registering a growth of 2.21 per cent, dealers' body FADA said on Monday.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), passenger vehicle retail sales stood at 748,616 units during the festive period of 2026, compared with 806,322 units in the corresponding period last year.

However, compared with the festive season of 2024, passenger vehicle retail sales grew 16.43 per cent, indicating that volumes remained higher than the pre-GST rate rationalisation period.

Overall Market Expansion and Segment Performance

In contrast, the overall automobile retail market continued to expand, with total vehicle sales rising to 55,25,490 units during the 42-day festive period, compared with 54,05,956 units in the year-ago period.

The total retail sales were 23.95 per cent higher than the 44,57,691 units recorded during the festive season of 2024.

Two-wheeler retail sales grew 3.67 per cent year-on-year to 43,13,276 units, while three-wheeler sales increased 5.32 per cent to 1,93,576 units.

Commercial vehicle retail sales rose 7.13 per cent to 1,55,761 units, tractor sales increased 2.24 per cent to 1,03,809 units, and construction equipment sales surged 26.06 per cent to 10,452 units.

Surge in Electric Vehicle Adoption

A major highlight of the festive period was the sharp acceleration in electric vehicle adoption, with EV retail sales jumping 52.62 per cent year-on-year to 5,09,667 units, crossing the five-lakh mark for the first time during a single festive season.

Electric two-wheeler sales increased 61.10 per cent to 3,30,846 units, while electric passenger vehicle sales surged 72.91 per cent to 52,104 units.

Electric three-wheeler retail sales rose 25.45 per cent to 1,20,330 units, while electric commercial vehicle sales more than doubled, growing 154.56 per cent to 6,387 units.

FADA's Outlook and Future Milestones

FADA President Sai Giridhar said the 2026 festive season would be remembered as the year Indian auto retail set a record on top of a record.

"Against last year's extraordinary base, which got amplified by GST 2.0, the twin festivals had delivered an all-time high -- festive retails this year still grew 2.21 per cent to 55,25,490 units, the highest-ever 42-day festive in our history," he said.

Looking ahead, FADA said India was approaching the historic milestone of recording over 3 crore vehicle retail sales in a calendar year for the first time.

The festive season had set the stage for achieving this milestone, it added.