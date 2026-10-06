Indian Auto Retail Records Best-Ever Sep Sales, Driven by PVs and Two-Wheelers

Indian auto retail achieved its best-ever September sales, driven by robust growth in passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, as the Federation of Indian Automobile Dealers reports a significant year-on-year increase in overall automobile retail volumes.

Kindly note the image has only been published for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gustavo Fring/Pexels

Key Points Indian auto retail recorded its best-ever September with 25,36,920 units sold, a 31.82 per cent year-on-year increase.

Passenger vehicle retail sales hit a new September high of 427,213 units, growing 32.1 per cent year-on-year.

Two-wheeler demand also surged by 33.08 per cent, reaching 17,90,188 units in September.

The fuel mix showed petrol marginally ahead of alternative fuels at 41.27 per cent vs 41 per cent, with EV share reaching a new high.

FADA highlights affordability as the key driver, with concerns over future price increases impacting growth.

Passenger vehicle retail sales in India rose a robust 32.1 per cent year-on-year to 427,213 units in September even as the total automobile retail sales for the month were 25,36,920 units, registering a growth of 31.82 per cent over September 2025, Federation of Indian Automobile Dealers (FADA) said on Tuesday.

Segment-wise Performance

Two-wheelers' demand for the previous month recorded a 33.08 per cent at 17,90,188 units against 13,45,153 units in September 2025, while three-wheeler sales stood at 132,570 units, up 22.25 per cent from 108,444 units in the year-ago period.

At the same time, commercial vehicle sales grew 37.62 per cent year-on-year in September 2026 at 103,557 units, FADA said in a statement.

"September'26 was the best-ever September in Indian auto retail, with the industry registering 25,36,920 units, up 31.82 per cent YoY, which is the most base distorted print of the year -- a mirror of last September, when buyers deferred purchases in the week before GST 2.0 took effect on September 22, 2025," said Sai Giridhar, President, FADA.

Overall Growth and Fuel Trends

It was the best-ever September across five of the FADA's six categories and, with it, the best-ever first half of any financial year at 1,55,12,319 units (+20.77 per cent), he said, adding that retail rose 4.69 per cent over August; and even setting the distorted September aside, FY27's first five months grew about 17 per cent, which is the truer underlying run-rate.

Passenger vehicle retails were the best-ever September sales with urban and rural growing (markets) almost in lockstep at 32.11 per cent and +32.09 per cent YoY, respectively, FADA said.

The fuel mix offered the month's most watched signal: after alternative fuels overtook petrol for the first time in August, September saw the two settle into a near dead-heat, with petrol nudging marginally back ahead at 41.27 per cent against alternative fuels' 41 per cent (CNG at 23.11 per cent, hybrid 9.44 per cent, EV 8.45 per cent), it said.

The August crossover was therefore an inflection, not a decisive flip with petrol and alternative fuels now effectively at parity, trading the lead month to month, even as EV share rose to a fresh high and CNG eased.

Outlook and Challenges

"One year on from GST 2.0, affordability remains the single engine of this cycle -- and dealers now flag further price increases eroding that very affordability as their foremost risk for the quarter ahead. Protecting the GST gain is, to our mind, the key to converting the festive season into durable growth," Girdhar added.

FADA said that overall, the outlook for October appears "cautiously optimistic" -- with festive conversion on auspicious days the key swing factor.