India's Auto Sector Records Highest-Ever Q1 Dispatches in FY27

India's automotive industry has achieved a remarkable milestone, recording its highest-ever first-quarter dispatches for passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and commercial vehicles in FY27, propelled by robust domestic demand and favourable economic conditions.

Photograph: Christoph Steitz/Reuters

Key Points Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches hit a record 12,73,811 units in Q1 FY27, a 25.9 per cent increase year-on-year.

Two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and commercial vehicles also recorded their highest-ever Q1 dispatches, with growth rates of 20.3 per cent, 29.7 per cent, and 18.3 per cent respectively.

Strong domestic demand, lower GST rates, softer financing costs, and new model introductions are cited as key drivers for this growth.

The industry is closely monitoring geopolitical developments and monsoon progress due to their potential impact on rural demand and commodity costs.

Despite commodity cost pressures, steady demand is expected to continue into the festive season, supported by lower vehicle costs due to GST 2.0 and favourable financing rates.

Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers clocked a record 12,73,811 units in the first quarter of this fiscal year, registering a growth of 25.9 per cent driven by strong domestic demand despite the headwinds from the West Asia war, industry body SIAM said on Wednesday.

Passenger vehicle dispatches in the first quarter of last fiscal year stood at 10,11,884, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement.

The previous highest dispatches of PVs in the first quarter of a fiscal year was posted in Q1 of 2024-25 at 10.3 lakh units.

Segment-wise Performance Highlights

Two-wheelers posted a growth of 20.3 per cent in the first quarter at 56,28,675 units as against 46,77,990 units in the year-ago period, SIAM said.

Three-wheelers also clocked highest-ever Q1 dispatches at 2,14,339 units as compared to 1,65,211 units in the same period last fiscal year, a growth of 29.7 per cent, it added.

In Q1 of 2026-27, commercial vehicles also posted its highest-ever sales with 2.65 lakh units posting a growth of 18.3 per cent compared to Q1 of last year, SIAM said.

Factors Driving Growth and Future Outlook

"The strong performance across segments in Q1 of 2026-27, despite headwinds arising from disruptions in West Asia, can be attributed to supportive domestic demand, aided by lower GST rates, softer financing costs, low base effect and introduction of new models," SIAM President Shailesh Chandra said.

While overall consumer sentiment and demand remain steady at present, the industry continues to closely monitor geopolitical developments and the progress of the monsoon, given its implications for agricultural output and rural demand, he added.

In June, domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 24.1 per cent year-on-year to 3,88,144 units in June this year as compared to 3,12,851 units in June 2025, SIAM said.

Total two-wheeler sales rose 18.6 per cent to 18,51,400 units last month as against 15,61,283 units in June last year, it added.

Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers were up 26.1 per cent last month at 77,951 units as against 61,828 units in the year-ago period, it added.

On the outlook for the second quarter of FY27, SIAM said as the industry gets into the festive season, it is expected that the steady demand should continue, although commodity costs continue to remain a pressure point for the industry.

"While the earlier ceasefire in West Asia eased the supply of gas, fuels and other commodities, industry continues to closely monitor the very recent developments," the auto industry body said.

Overall, the vehicle cost has remained lower due to GST 2.0 impact, along with availability of financing at lower rates, which are continuing to drive demand, it noted.

Rainfall in late June and the first week of July has reduced the monsoon deficiency to some extent till date and inflation has also been reasonable and has not impacted the demand in Q1, SIAM said.