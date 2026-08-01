Passenger Vehicle Sales in India Soar 33% in July, Driven by Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai's Record Performance

India's passenger vehicle market experienced a robust 33 per cent growth in July, with an estimated 4.7 lakh units dispatched, as Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India led the charge with their best-ever monthly sales figures.

Photograph: Karen Toro/Reuters

Key Points Indian passenger vehicle sales are estimated to have grown by 33 per cent in July, reaching approximately 4.7 lakh units.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd recorded its best-ever domestic passenger vehicle sales, dispatching 1,96,203 units, a 43.4 per cent increase.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd also achieved its highest-ever monthly domestic sales with 54,210 units, up 23.3 per cent.

Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra reported high double-digit growth in their passenger vehicle and utility vehicle sales, respectively.

The growth is attributed to factors like GST 2.0, reduced repo rates, and income tax relief for entry-level customers.

Passenger vehicle dispatches in the domestic market are estimated to have risen 33 per cent to about 4.7 lakh units in July this year, riding on record volumes led by market leader Maruti Suzuki, along with Hyundai.

Homegrown majors Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra also clocked high double-digit growth as the passenger vehicle industry continued to ride on the wave of impetus from GST 2.0, reduced repo rates and income tax relief on income of up to Rs 12 lakh.

Industry Performance Highlights

"Industry (passenger vehicle sales) should be around 4.65 lakh to 4.7 lakh in July this year.

"In July last year, the industry was around 3.5 lakh, so it is almost a growth of 33 per cent," Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Partho Banerjee, told reporters in a conference call.

About the growth drivers for the industry, he said GST 2.0, repo rate cuts, income tax relief to entry-level customers have continued to fuel sales since last year.

"Fundamentally, these three tailwinds are very much there," Banerjee noted.

Leading Automakers' Record Sales

For Maruti Suzuki, the market leader posted its best-ever passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market at 1,96,203 units last month as compared to 1,37,776 units in July 2025, a growth of 43.4 per cent.

"The company has witnessed all-round growth across segments from entry-level small cars to SUVs in July," Banerjee said, adding that alternate fuel CNG models continue to have robust demand.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) also reported its best-ever domestic monthly sales at 54,210 units in July, up 23.3 per cent from the same month last year.

"Our highest-ever monthly volume since inception, underscores the immense trust consumers place in brand Hyundai," HMIL MD & CEO Tarun Garg said.

Strong Growth Across the Board

Similarly, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL) also reported a 58 per cent jump in domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales at 62,611 units last month as compared to 39,521 units in July 2025.

Homegrown rival Mahindra & Mahindra posted a 20 per cent growth in utility vehicle sales in the domestic market at 60,048 units last month as against 49,871 units in July 2025.

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said it recorded domestic sales growth of over 48 per cent, with 6,014 units sold during the month.

Another carmaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported a 5 per cent rise in domestic sales at 30,516 units in July 2026 as compared to 29,159 units in the same month last year.

Kia India also reported a 27.4 per cent rise in wholesale dispatches at 28,200 units in July 2026 as compared to 22,135 units in the same month last year. It was the company's best-ever July wholesale performance since its inception.

JSW MG Motor India also reported a 22 per cent rise in dispatches to dealers at 8,158 units in July, posting its highest-ever monthly wholesale numbers.

Likewise, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd (NMIPL) said its domestic wholesales were at 4,518 units last month as compared to 1,420 units in July 2025.