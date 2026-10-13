Electric PV Sales Nearly Double In September; E-Two-Wheeler Sales Rise 89%

September marked India’s highest-ever monthly EV retail volume.

More than one in nine two-wheelers retailed in September was electric.

Kindly note the image has only been published for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy, LeeRosario/Pixabay

Key Points Electric passenger vehicle retail sales in India surged by 94.6 per cent year-on-year in September, reaching 36,108 units, with EV penetration rising to 8.5 per cent.

India recorded its highest-ever monthly EV retail volume in September, with 333,634 vehicles sold across all categories, marking a 74 per cent year-on-year increase.

Electric two-wheeler registrations saw an 88.7 per cent year-on-year increase to a record 207,314 units, driven by mass-market demand and established manufacturers.

The growth in EV sales is now demand-led rather than subsidy-led, supported by festival demand, improved running-cost economics, wider model choices, and policy support.

While Tata Motors leads in e-PVs, and TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto dominate e-2Ws, Ola Electric was the only major e-2W manufacturer to see a decline in sales.

Electric passenger vehicle retail nearly doubled in September, while electric two-wheeler sales rose almost 89 per cent, with rising penetration in both segments signalling that EV growth is outpacing the broader vehicle market.

E-PV retail grew 94.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 36,108 units in September, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Sales grew 17.6 per cent sequentially.

Stronger growth compared with the overall PV market pushed EV penetration to 8.5 per cent, up sharply from 5.7 per cent a year ago and 7.6 per cent in August.

Kindly note the image has only been published for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Hyundai Motor Group/Pexels

Record-Breaking EV Sales Across Categories

FADA President Sai Giridhar said September marked India's highest-ever monthly EV retail volume, with 333,634 vehicles sold across categories -- up 74 per cent Y-o-Y -- as overall EV penetration rose to around 13 per cent from 10 per cent a year ago.

He noted that unlike the broader automobile market, where September growth was aided by a weak base, EV sales set an absolute monthly record.

"Electric vehicles did not merely grow against last year, they set a new all-time high," he said.

Growth in electric cars is also becoming more broad-based.

Although Tata Motors remains the market leader, Mahindra & Mahindra has rapidly scaled up its electric portfolio, while newer entrants and launches from VinFast, Kia and Maruti Suzuki have expanded the choices available to buyers.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles retailed 14,791 EVs, up 100.7 per cent Y-o-Y, while Mahindra & Mahindra nearly doubled its volumes to 7,780 units.

Together, the two accounted for around 63 per cent of e-PV sales in September.

JSW MG Motor India, the country's third-largest EV manufacturer, sold 5,242 units, up 9.1 per cent Y-o-Y. VinFast sold 2,964 units, while Kia's volumes more than doubled to 1,262 units.

Maruti Suzuki, which entered the electric PV market this year, retailed 1,104 units in September, down 21.8 per cent sequentially.

Shifting Dynamics in the Two-Wheeler Segment

The two-wheeler market is witnessing an even more pronounced competitive shift.

While electric two-wheeler (E-2W) volumes are expanding rapidly, much of the incremental growth is now driven by established two-wheeler manufacturers rather than EV-first companies.

E-2W registrations rose 88.7 per cent Y-o-Y to a record 207,314 units in September, much more than the 33.1 per cent growth in the overall two-wheeler market.

EV penetration consequently increased to 11.6 per cent from 8.2 per cent a year earlier.

Giridhar said the record was driven by the mass market, with more than one in nine two-wheelers retailed in September now electric.

He attributed the momentum to festival demand, improving running-cost economics, a wider choice of models and policy support from PM E-DRIVE and state schemes.

"This is no longer a subsidy-led story; it is a demand-led one," he said.

TVS Motor led the e-2W market in September selling 54,037 units, more than double from last year.

Bajaj Auto came next at 48,429 units, up 138.9 per cent. Together, the two accounted for almost half of electric two-wheeler sales during the month.

Ather Energy sold 30,533 units, up 55.6 per cent Y-o-Y, while Hero MotoCorp's electric volumes rose 83.2 per cent to 24,321 units.

Ola Electric was the only major e-2W manufacturer to shrink in an otherwise rapidly expanding market.

Its September registrations fell 3 per cent Y-o-Y to 13,451 units and declined 2.9 per cent sequentially, underscoring the shift in the competitive landscape towards established manufacturers.

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Growth in Three-Wheelers and Commercial Vehicles

Electric three-wheeler registrations rose 40 per cent Y-o-Y to 86,024 units, driving EV penetration in the segment to 64.9 per cent, up from 56.7 per cent a year ago.

Electric commercial vehicle (CV) registrations rose 158.2 per cent Y-o-Y to 4,188 units, despite a 10.9 per cent sequential drop in volumes.

Segment penetration stood at 4.04 per cent, up from 2.16 per cent a year ago.

Giridhar said the three-wheeler segment remained "structurally electric", while the sharp Y-o-Y increase in electric CV sales indicated that fleet electrification was deepening.

September's numbers showed electric mobility is "accelerating, not plateauing".

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Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff