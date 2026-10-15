Passenger Vehicle Dispatches Surge 21.8% in September, Two-Wheelers Up 13.5%

India's automotive sector demonstrated robust growth in September, with domestic passenger vehicle dispatches surging by 21.8 per cent and two-wheeler sales increasing by 13.5 per cent, signalling a strong recovery for the industry.

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Key Points Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers in September rose by 21.8 per cent year-on-year, reaching 4,54,574 units.

Total two-wheeler sales in September increased by 13.5 per cent, with 24.63 lakh units dispatched.

Three-wheeler dispatches also saw a 16 per cent rise, totalling 98,162 units in September.

The data indicates a significant recovery and growth across key segments of the Indian automotive industry.

Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose 21.8 per cent year-on-year to 454,574 units in September this year, industry body SIAM said on Thursday.

Automotive Sales Overview

The total passenger vehicle dispatches from automakers to dealers were at 373,347 units last September.

Total two-wheeler sales rose 13.5 per cent to 24.63 lakh units last month as against 21.70 lakh units in September last year, it added.

Three-Wheeler Segment Performance

Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers were up 16 per cent last month at 98,162 units in September 2026 as against 84,635 units in the year-ago period, it added.