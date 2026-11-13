Automobile Dispatches Hit Record Highs in October Ahead of Festive Season

India's automotive sector experienced a robust October, with domestic passenger vehicle dispatches hitting a record 5.19 lakh units and two-wheeler sales surging by over 16 per cent, driven by festive demand and improved market conditions.

Photograph: Kamal Kishore/Reuters

Key Points Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches reached a record 5.19 lakh units in October, marking a 12.4 per cent year-on-year increase.

Two-wheeler dispatches rose by 16.1 per cent to 25.78 lakh units, with scooter sales jumping 31.6 per cent.

Three-wheeler sales also saw a significant 25.7 per cent growth, driven by last-mile mobility needs and electrification.

The surge in dispatches was attributed to automakers pushing vehicles to dealerships ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali in November.

Improved credit availability and replacement demand supported two-wheeler sales in both rural and urban markets.

India's domestic passenger vehicle dispatches rose 12.4 per cent year-on-year in October to a record high of 5.19 lakh units, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers on Friday. Dispatches were at 4.62 lakh units in the year-ago period.

"The passenger vehicle segment achieved its strongest-ever October performance, crossing the significant milestone of 5 lakh units in monthly sales," SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said.

Two-Wheeler and Three-Wheeler Performance

Domestic two-wheeler dispatches rose 16.1 per cent to 25.78 lakh units during the month, as against 22.20 lakh units in October 2025. Domestic three-wheeler sales rose 25.7 per cent to 1.03 lakh units from 82,190 units.

Despite a high base in the year-ago period, domestic dispatches grew in double digits in October as automakers pushed out more vehicles to dealerships ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali in the first week of November.

Menon noted that demand for two-wheelers continues to be supported by improved credit availability and replacement demand, across both rural and urban markets.

For three-wheelers, he said the last-mile mobility requirements and rapid electrification remain strong structural drivers.

Overall Growth and Exports

Total domestic vehicle dispatches for the month came in at 31.26 lakh units, up 15.7 per cent on year.

Exports rose 26 per cent to 6.82 lakh units. Total vehicle production in October grew 28.6 per cent to 36.19 lakh units.

The total domestic, exports and production as well as segment-wise volumes do not include numbers of BMW, Mercedes, JLR, Tata Motors and Volvo Auto.

Tata Motors domestic sales data is included only in total passenger vehicle data.

Domestic two-wheeler sales growth was driven primarily by scooters, which jumped 31.6 per cent to 10.97 lakh units, while motorcycle sales grew 6.6 per cent to 14.23 lakh units.

Retail Sales and Export Trends

The vehicle registration data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations earlier this month showed that automobile retail sales declined 23.8 per cent in October to 31.72 lakh units, with a fall in two-wheeler and passenger vehicle retails.

The drop in registration during October reflects Dhanteras and Diwali falling in November this year, while both Navratri and Diwali were in October last year, with strong pent-up demand post the cut in GST rates.

Meanwhile, on the export front, SIAM data shows that passenger vehicle exports grew 21.8 per cent to 83,716 units.

Two-wheeler exports rose 26.5 per cent to 5.44 lakh units.

Cumulative domestic passenger vehicle dispatches during April to October were at 30.83 lakh units, compared with 24.56 lakh units in the year-ago period.

Two-wheeler dispatches rose to 1.47 crore units from 1.25 crore units.