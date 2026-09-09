Hyundai India gears up for localised mass-market SUV EV launch

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) is gearing up to introduce a localised mass-market SUV electric vehicle, significantly bolstering its EV infrastructure and workforce training to support the growing electric mobility market in India.

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Key Points Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) plans to launch a localised mass-market SUV EV built on a dedicated electric vehicle platform.

HMIL is expanding its EV-ready sales and service network to 820 touchpoints and 650 workshops by the end of FY27.

The company aims to train over 7,000 sales personnel and more than 5,000 service personnel for EV sales, maintenance, and repair by FY27.

HMIL has inaugurated 120 kW DC fast-charging stations in New Delhi and plans to further expand its charging network.

The initiative aims to make the transition to electric mobility convenient and dependable for customers, according to Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, HMIL.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) plans to soon launch a localised mass-market SUV built on a dedicated EV platform, the company said on Wednesday.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd's (HMIL) current EV portfolio comprises the IONIQ 5 and the CRETA Electric, it stated.

Expanding EV Infrastructure and Workforce

The auto maker is preparing its sales and service network ahead of the launch, and training its dealer workforce to be EV-ready.

It has also inaugurated 120 kW DC fast-charging stations in New Delhi on World EV Day 2026.

HMIL also plans to expand its EV-ready sales and service network to 820 touchpoints and 650 workshops by the end of FY27.

The company said it plans to train an additional over 7,000 sales personnel and more than 5,000 service personnel for EV (electric vehicle) sales, maintenance and repair by the end of FY27.

Commitment to Electric Mobility

It has trained over 10,000 sales personnel till date to support customers through their electric mobility journey.

HMIL currently has over 2,600 trained dealership service personnel available for EV maintenance and repair across HMIL EV service touchpoints.

Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, HMIL, said, "By expanding our network of EV chargers, EV-ready sales and service touchpoints, investing in specialised infrastructure and systematically training our dealership teams, we aim to make the transition to electric mobility convenient, dependable and rewarding."