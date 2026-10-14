Hyundai Bets $15.5 Billion on India, Plans 26 Models

The initiative positions India as a strategic core market for the group's growth, emerging market expansion, and next-generation automotive innovation.



IMAGE: Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on October 13, 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hyundai.com

The Hyundai Motor group on Tuesday announced an investment strategy for India, committing $15.5 billion from 2026 through 2032, through companies such as Hyundai Motor India and Kia India.

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss long-term plans.

The initiative positions the country as a strategic core market for the group's growth, emerging market expansion, and next-generation automotive innovation.

The plan entails manufacturing expansion, developing the infrastructure for research & development (R&D), cultivating local suppliers for localising parts, and technology innovation -- fostering a comprehensive automotive industry ecosystem in India.

To execute this large-scale investment initiative, the group will establish an investment entity in the country.

Key Points Hyundai Motor Group will invest $15.5 billion in India between 2026 and 2032, strengthening manufacturing, research and development, localisation and future technologies.

Hyundai Motor Group CEO José Muñoz said India's business ecosystem and local supply chain serve as a blueprint for expanding in other markets.

Hyundai plans to introduce 26 new vehicles in India, including an entry-level electric vehicle and an electric SUV.

The company aims to have 50 per cent of its vehicles in India electrified by 2030, including CNG, hybrid and electric vehicles.

The group plans to invest approximately $700 million in its Indian R&D centre, including its vehicle-testing track.

Hyundai Motor India and Kia India will expand manufacturing capacity, strengthen local supplier networks and support India's role as a global export hub.

IMAGE: Jose Munoz, CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, speaks during a press meeting during Milan Design Week, as Hyundai launches the new Ioniq 3 electric vehicle, in Milan, Italy, April 20, 2026. Photograph: Claudia Greco/File Photo/File Photo/Reuters

"India remains one of the Hyundai Motor group's most important and strategic markets globally.

"The past 30 years have been defined by our commitment to India.

"This investment reaffirms our commitment to India for the next 30 years and beyond.

"Through this investment, we will create more employment opportunities and work together with our partners and stakeholders to support India's continued industrial development," said Chung.

The new investment entity will coordinate and execute investment across R&D infrastructure, future technologies, and the broader automotive industry ecosystem.

Additionally, it will serve as a platform to identify local partners, support strategic partnerships and foster collaboration with local suppliers.

Hyundai $15.5 Billion India Investment

The investment goes beyond developing facilities.

It will expand capacity across Hyundai Motor India and Kia India to support significant growth in volumes while ensuring localisation to meet India's market demands.

This expansion will position India as one of the leading global export platforms for the group.

IMAGE: Hyundai unveils the TUCSON XRT PRO, featuring rugged off-road styling and advanced terrain-assist technology. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hyundai India/instagram.com

Hyundai India Manufacturing Expansion Plans

The group also plans to establish an R&D system in India through infrastructure expansion and cultivating local talent.

A key focus is strengthening technological competitiveness through the group's Indian R&D centre.

With a planned investment of approximately $700 million in the R&D centre, including its vehicle-testing track, the group will accelerate next-generation automotive technology development and establish India as a core innovation hub.

Hyundai $700 Million R&D Investment

The group will strengthen local supply chains and support supplier development through investment in regional partners.

These partnerships will enhance localising parts, identify local suppliers, and build a stable, resilient supply-chain ecosystem.

Hyundai Kia India Production Capacity

It also aims to lead India's mobility.

This includes support for high-potential startups and expansion in new mobility services integrated with its core-vehicle business.

The group will also explore opportunities in new business verticals including specialised automotive financing, electric-vehicle charging infrastructure, and end-of-life vehicle recycling.

IMAGE: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari visits Hyundai Motor India's pavilion at Bharat Mobility, where the company showcased the Hyundai CRETA Electric, CRETA Flex-fuel prototype and its localisation initiatives. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hyundai India/instagram.com

Hyundai Plans New Mobility Businesses

The group employs more than 24,000 people in the country.

It has established a production capacity of more than 1.4 million vehicles annually in India, encompassing Hyundai Motor's facilities in Chennai (824,000-unit capacity) and its latest manufacturing facility in Pune (170,000-unit capacity), apart from Kia India's Anantapur plant (431,000-unit capacity).

The capacity in Pune is scheduled to be scaled up.

The group has established operations in components and services through affiliates including Hyundai Mobis, Hyundai Transys, Hyundai Capital, Hyundai Wia and Hyundai Glovis.

Hyundai Plans 26 New Vehicles for India IMAGE: Hyundai IONIQ 6, the automaker's all-electric sedan featuring a sleek aerodynamic design and advanced electric mobility technology. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hyundai.com Deepak Patel Hyundai Motor Company's (HMC's) experience in India, where it has built a broad business ecosystem and is expanding its vehicle portfolio, is serving as a blueprint for the South Korean automobile giant to strengthen its local presence in other markets, its President and Chief Executive Officer José Muñoz said on Tuesday. While speaking at Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026, Muñoz stated that companies should not focus excessively on quarterly results when making long-term investment decisions. He said Hyundai had continued with its electrification strategy even as some competitors reconsidered their plans. "So, India is an example, right? "Not all OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) are now in a situation to confidently invest in moments, which are very critical, right? "So, in some companies, they focus too much on the quarterly results. "In our case, thanks to our executive chair, who is always looking in the long term, so the most important (step) is to stay steady on course. So, for example, most of our competitors have decided to not continue with the electrification," he said. Hyundai India Strategy Global Blueprint "We stayed the course, and then we found better solutions like developing robotaxis. "In India, about 50 per cent of our vehicles will be electrified by 2030, which is a lot," he added. The 2030 target includes compressed natural gas, hybrid and electric vehicles. Referring to the long-term strategy and investments in India, and a solid local supply chain in the country, he stated: "We're doing the same type of thing that we learned here in India. It is kind of a blueprint, right? Becoming local in all the markets." Muñoz's comments come as Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has reported consecutive year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in quarterly net profit. Its consolidated net profit fell 22.2 per cent to ₹1,255.63 crore in the fourth quarter of 2025-26 (Q4FY26) and 35.1 per cent to ₹888.6 crore in the first quarter of FY27. Hyundai Plans 26 New Vehicles Muñoz said Hyundai would make a major announcement at its new plant in Pune as the company marked 30 years of operations in India. "Nobody thought that EVs would be relevant in this market (India) just a couple of years ago. "We saw it and we invested, and then we are going to have the entry-level EV. "We are going to have a SUV EV," he said. "We are going to have 26 new vehicles in India. Who saw that, right? "But if you don't have the platform, you don't have the (supply chain) ecosystem, you cannot really handle any of this situation. "Now, if something changes, we will immediately change as well," he added. Hyundai Targets 50% Electrification By 2030 Muñoz said the company's long-term strategy was becoming more important as tariffs, geopolitical conflicts and changing government policies disrupted global operations. He referred to the US policy environment, the war in Ukraine and the conflict involving Iran, saying these developments had affected the company's operations. To respond to such changes, Hyundai needed to plan ahead while retaining the ability to act quickly, Muñoz said. He described the company's approach using the Korean expression "pali-pali", meaning to act quickly, alongside "mini-mini", which he used to describe planning ahead. Hyundai Entry-Level EV And SUV EV The CEO also stressed the importance of regulatory stability for companies making long-term capital commitments. Hyundai operates in 200 countries and must comply with regulations in each market, he said, adding that frequent policy changes could hurt investments planned over several decades. IMAGE: The Hyundai logo on display during the media day at the 2026 Paris Auto Show in Paris, France, October 12, 2026. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters Hyundai CEO On Long-Term Investments "What is very important is the consistency of the regulation. "When it changes very, very fast in an environment where you make investments that are going to last 30, 40 years, that's a big harm," Muñoz said.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff