Hyundai Bayon: A New SUV Positioned Between Creta And Venue

The new Hyundai Bayon, positioned strategically between the popular Creta and Venue, aims to capture the growing SUV market with its unique CNG and naturally aspirated petrol engine options, advanced technology, and comfortable driving experience.

IMAGE: The Hyundai Bayon, the 'Intelligent SUV', in Fiery Red. All Photographs: Somnath Chatterjee

Key Points The Hyundai Bayon is strategically positioned between the Creta and Venue, catering to the increasing demand for SUVs.

Unlike the Venue or Creta, the Bayon offers a CNG powertrain alongside a naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Its interior boasts a modern 12.3-inch touchscreen, digital driver display, and advanced features including ADAS and ventilated seats.

The Bayon provides a refined driving experience with a 1.5-litre engine, comfortable ride quality, and well-calibrated ADAS.

Targeting technology-conscious buyers, the Bayon offers a smoother driving experience and advanced tech, despite being less spacious than the Creta.

Hyundai already has a hit with the Creta. And the Venue in its new generation is also doing well, but with rising SUV buyers, Hyundai thought there was a need for another product placed between the two.

Meet the Hyundai Bayon, which comes in this middle space and is priced between Rs 10 and Rs 18 lakh and unlike the Venue or the Creta, it does not have a turbo petrol or a diesel engine, but instead it will have a CNG powertrain along with a naturally aspirated petrol engine. We tested both the iVT and the manual versions to find out more.

Design And Size Insights

The Hyundai Bayon is above 4 metres in size and has a length of 4245 mm which makes it just shorter than the Creta, while it is wider at 1810 mm. The wheelbase is also nearly as long as the Creta at 2600 mm.

Up front, it looks different with its H-shaped DRLs, it does not have a connected setup, while the split headlamp DRL treatment gives it an EV-like look. The shape is flatter, and there is plenty of cladding as well.

The Bayon also gets 17-inch wheels along with roof rails plus the same rear DRL shape as the front. It does have presence and looks cool.

Interior Features And Space Analysis

The interior has the new-age Hyundai look, which means a new steering wheel with the logo in Morse code. Then there is the 12.3-inch touchscreen and a digital driver display, which is merged together with a vertical design console below, which houses some much-needed physical controls.

Materials and build quality are impressive. The main touchscreen is slick enough and comes with the latest Hyundai split-screen view.

There are built-in apps with AI where you can tell the car to operate the sunroof and other features as well. The feature list includes a clear 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitor, ADAS, power driver seat, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, climate control, Bose audio system, wireless charging and OTA updates.

It does miss out on rear sunblinds and dual-zone climate control, but the rear seat does get a recline function.

The cabin is a four-seater with the rear seat comfortable for two passengers. And the transmission tunnel will surely hinder the 3rd squeeze. Headroom is okay, and legroom is good too, but less than the Creta.

There is no powered boot release, but it does give you a good 505 litres of space.

Driving Performance And Engine Options

The Hyundai Bayon's 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine (115 bhp) offers a refined, easy-going drive for city commuting, available with a light-shifting 6-speed manual or an iVT automatic.

With 205mm ground clearance and light steering, it handles urban roads smoothly, delivering a ride that feels softer and more comfortable than both the Creta and Venue.

The CVT includes drive modes and a "dash boost" feature for snappier throttle response, though performance flattens out at higher highway speeds compared to a turbo petrol.

Fuel economy averages around 10 km/l for the automatic and 9 km/l for the manual, while the ADAS suite handles local traffic conditions surprisingly well.

Variants And Recommendations

The Bayon base variant, which is the HX 2 trim, starts at ₹10.00 lakh ex-showroom and goes up to ₹18.15 lakh for the top HX10 CVT Dual Tone variant.

While the base variant features are decent, it does miss out on important ones.

The automatic variants are available from the HX5 trim, to which you can add the Dual Tone paint option, which adds a premium of ₹15,000 over the corresponding single-tone variant.

We recommend the HX5 to HX8.

Conclusion On Hyundai Bayon

While the Bayon falls short of the Creta in cabin space and a few features, it compensates with a smoother drive, a more planted ride, and a stronger tech suite.

This gives it a distinct identity, positioning it toward tech-focused buyers rather than traditional Creta loyalists.

However, given the fierce competition in the compact SUV segment, the Bayon faces an uphill task, even as it serves Hyundai's broader goal of expanding its overall SUV footprint.