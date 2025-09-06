HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » GST 2.0: Mahindra cuts vehicle prices by up to Rs 1.56 lakh

GST 2.0: Mahindra cuts vehicle prices by up to Rs 1.56 lakh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 06, 2025 22:16 IST

x

Mahindra & Mahindra on Saturday said it has reduced prices of its passenger vehicle range by up to Rs 1.56 lakh with immediate effect in order to pass on GST rate cut benefit to customers.

Mahindra XUV

Photograph: Courtesy, Mahindra & Mahindra

The price cut follows the announcement of revamped GST at the 56th GST Council meeting held on September 3, 2025, the Mumbai-based auto major said in a statement.

 

The revised prices for all applicable ICE portfolios are effective from September 6, 2025, and will be transparently updated across dealerships and digital platforms, it added.

The company has reduced price of Bolero/Neo range by Rs 1.27 lakh, XUV3XO (petrol) by Rs 1.4 lakh, XUV3XO (diesel) by Rs 1.56 lakh, THAR 2WD (diesel) by Rs 1.35 lakh, THAR 4WD (diesel) by Rs 1.01 lakh and Scorpio Classic by Rs 1.01 lakh.

Similarly, price of Scorpio-N is reduced by Rs 1.45 lakh, Thar Roxx by Rs 1.33 lakh and XUV700 by Rs 1.43 lakh.

Tata Motors and Renault India have also cut vehicle prices owing to GST rate rationalisation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Markets Remain Far From 2024 Euphoria'
'Markets Remain Far From 2024 Euphoria'
Alto, Wagon R Prices May Drop By 40,000 To 67,000
Alto, Wagon R Prices May Drop By 40,000 To 67,000
Indian IT Cos Feel H-1B Heat
Indian IT Cos Feel H-1B Heat
Will Buy Russian Oil: Sitharaman
Will Buy Russian Oil: Sitharaman
Why Are FPIs Selling?
Why Are FPIs Selling?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS

webstory image 2

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Luxury, Speed & Smarts

webstory image 3

8 Reasons Why I Fell In Love With Hyderabad

VIDEOS

US cannot ignore India, says Expert Waiel Awwad on Trump's positive remarks about India-US ties6:01

US cannot ignore India, says Expert Waiel Awwad on...

Karisma Stuns in Traditional Look at Ashish Shelar's Ganpati Pandal!1:06

Karisma Stuns in Traditional Look at Ashish Shelar's...

Lalbaugcha Raja immersion procession begins with pomp and devotion1:05

Lalbaugcha Raja immersion procession begins with pomp and...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV