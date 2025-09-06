GST 2.0: Mahindra cuts vehicle prices by up to Rs 1.56 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra on Saturday said it has reduced prices of its passenger vehicle range by up to Rs 1.56 lakh with immediate effect in order to pass on GST rate cut benefit to customers.

Photograph: Courtesy, Mahindra & Mahindra

The price cut follows the announcement of revamped GST at the 56th GST Council meeting held on September 3, 2025, the Mumbai-based auto major said in a statement.

The revised prices for all applicable ICE portfolios are effective from September 6, 2025, and will be transparently updated across dealerships and digital platforms, it added.

The company has reduced price of Bolero/Neo range by Rs 1.27 lakh, XUV3XO (petrol) by Rs 1.4 lakh, XUV3XO (diesel) by Rs 1.56 lakh, THAR 2WD (diesel) by Rs 1.35 lakh, THAR 4WD (diesel) by Rs 1.01 lakh and Scorpio Classic by Rs 1.01 lakh.

Similarly, price of Scorpio-N is reduced by Rs 1.45 lakh, Thar Roxx by Rs 1.33 lakh and XUV700 by Rs 1.43 lakh.

Tata Motors and Renault India have also cut vehicle prices owing to GST rate rationalisation.