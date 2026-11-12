EVs now default choice for govt staff cars; 'Make in India' tech gets procurement boost

The Indian government has issued a significant directive making electric vehicles the default choice for staff car procurement across all ministries and departments, while also updating guidelines to incentivise 'Make in India' electronic devices.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Electric vehicles (EVs) are now the default and preferred choice for staff car procurement by Union ministries and departments.

The price cap for EV procurement is set at Rs 20 lakh, double the Rs 10 lakh limit for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

Ministries can seek relaxation to procure ICE vehicles, but only with proper justification and approval from the Department of Expenditure.

New guidelines for electronic device procurement introduce tiered pricing, with a higher cap of Rs 180,000 for 'Make in India' devices (over 40% MII component).

Government officers can retain devices after four years of use, or by paying a pro-rata depreciated value if leaving service earlier.

Electric vehicles (EVs) will now be the "default and preferred choice" for various ministries and departments when procuring staff cars.

The Department of Expenditure, under the Union finance ministry, issued a directive regarding this on Wednesday.

Ministries and departments, it added, would "ordinarily procure EVs at the time of condemnation or replacement of their existing ICE (internal combustion engine) staff cars".

The price cap for EV procurement has been set at Rs 20 lakh, as against Rs 10 lakh for ICE vehicles, according to the memorandum issued by the department.

The automobile industry, however, doesn't expect a substantial boost to sales in the near term, given the modest volumes involved in government EV procurement.

Industry estimates suggest that annual EV purchases by the Centre, states, and public sector undertakings together are around 5,000 units, which is about one-sixth of the total vehicles procured at around 30,000.

Impact on Automobile Industry

An industry analyst said the policy would primarily shift government purchases from conventional vehicles to electric models, rather than generating additional demand for passenger vehicles.

The immediate benefit would therefore be limited to EV manufacturers such as Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, and it would not have much impact on their overall sales volumes.

But the higher procurement ceiling for EVs could widen the choice of models available to government departments, including electric sport utility vehicles.

The analyst said the economics of fleet electrification would depend on vehicle utilisation, charging infrastructure, and operating costs.

While EVs generally have higher upfront acquisition costs, savings on fuel and maintenance could improve their cost competitiveness over the vehicle's operating life.

"In cases where a ministry or department considers that procurement or deployment of EVs is not practical and proposes to procure an ICE vehicle, a proposal, duly justified, shall be referred to the Department of Expenditure for relaxation on a case-by-case basis," the memorandum said.

"Such proposal may be referred with the approval of the secretary of the administrative ministry/ department and concurrence of the financial advisor," it added.

Government Fleet and Electronic Device Procurement

Government data indicates a much larger existing vehicle fleet, although the latest directive applies only to central government ministries and departments.

According to a March 2022 parliamentary reply, central and state government agencies, public undertakings and other government bodies together operated 847,544 vehicles as of February that year, of which only 5,384 were electric.

Besides vehicle procurement, the Department of Expenditure has also updated the guidelines for procuring laptops, tablets, notebooks, and similar electronic devices for eligible government officers.

The updated office memorandum supersedes previous instructions from July 2023 and introduces tiered pricing caps, clearer eligibility parameters, and standardised depreciation rules. Under the new directives, the standard price ceiling for official devices has been set at Rs 150,000 plus applicable taxes.

However, to incentivise domestic manufacturing, the government has introduced a higher cap of Rs 180,000 plus taxes for devices featuring a Make-in-India (MII) component of over 40 per cent.

New Guidelines for Electronic Devices

Both price ceilings are inclusive of essential standard software such as operating systems, antiviruses, and MS-Office, according to the memorandum.

"The device shall be property of government up to 4 years from the date of purchase.

"The expenditure to be incurred for the maintenance and upkeep of the device post warranty period is to be borne by the department concerned," the memorandum said.

"However, the officer, who is given the device, shall be personally responsible for the safety and security of data/ information.

"The officer concerned will be at liberty to get the device insured at his/her personal cost," it added.

After completing four years of usage, officers will be permitted to retain the device, provided the department performs a complete data sanitisation.

For officers retiring or leaving service within the four-year window, retention is allowed by paying a pro-rata depreciated book value, calculated on a straight-line method at 25 per cent per year, according to the memorandum.