First Drive: The New Tata Sierra Was Born to be an EV

Mountain drives are the ultimate test of an EV's stamina. Here is how the Sierra.ev fared over a rigorous test loop in the Nilgiris, says Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com.

WATCH: The first drive of the Tata Sierra.ev in Coimbatore.

Driving an electric vehicle from the bustling streets of Coimbatore up into the misty, winding roads of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve toward Kotagiri is a sensory treat.

But as the climb begins, a familiar whisper of range anxiety kicks in:

Are we actually going to make it back down without needing a tow, or a charger? This is the only thing that goes on in one's mind while driving an EV in India.

With a fully topped-up battery displaying a promising 500 km of range on the MID, we set off to find out.

A Quiet Homecoming

The getaway is trademark EV: buttery smooth, silent, and effortless. But there is something distinct about how the Sierra.ev carries itself.

While the new-gen Sierra is also available in pocket-friendly petrol and diesel avatars, those internal combustion engine (ICE) versions never quite felt completely at peace.

The intrusion of engine noise into the cabin always chipped away at the premium, lounge-like experience the Sierra aims to deliver.

The Sierra.ev, however, feels like a homecoming. It hits the absolute sweet spot. Without the rumble of an engine, the cabin is a sanctuary of quiet refinement.

It becomes immediately clear that this platform wasn't just adapted for electrification; it was engineered for it.

IMAGE: The Sierra.ev gets playful when the surroundings ask for it. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

The Numbers: Tackling the Climb

Mountain drives are the ultimate test of an EV's stamina. Here is how the Sierra.ev fared over our rigorous test loop:

The Route: A gruelling 150 km of winding tarmac, featuring a steep 30 km uphill climb to Kotagiri.

The Torture Test: Multiple stops along the route for beauty shots and video filming, leaving the car idling every now and then with the air conditioning at full blast.

The Return: After covering nearly 200 km of real-world driving, we rolled back into our base with the battery still sitting at a rock-solid 60%.

This is a phenomenal real-world result. A massive chunk of the credit goes to the highly efficient regenerative braking system.

On the steep downhill descent, the regen worked beautifully, clawing back an extra 8% of battery charge just from gravity and braking.

Subtle Distinctions from the ICE versions

Visually, Tata has kept things sophisticated. The EV doesn't scream for attention; it shares the same clean, iconic silhouette as its ICE siblings. The only giveaways to its green credentials are a distinct, futuristic front fascia and the clean, minimalist 'EV' badging on the front doors.

The First Drive Verdict

The new Tata Sierra is a fantastic design exercise, regardless of what is under the hood. But while you can buy it with a petrol or diesel engine for a lesser price tag, this drive in Coimbatore proved one thing beyond a doubt: the New Sierra was born to be electric.

Rs 25.99 lakh is where this QWD variant starts at Ex-Showroom Mumbai.