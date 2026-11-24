India's automotive sector celebrates a landmark festive season with record-breaking sales of 5.53 million units, propelled significantly by a massive surge in electric vehicle adoption across various segments.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India recorded its highest-ever festive-season automobile sales this year, reaching 5.53 million units, a 2.2 per cent increase from last year.

Electric vehicles (EVs) were key performers, with retail sales surging 52.62 per cent compared to last year, crossing 500,000 units for the first time in a single festive season.

Most vehicle categories, including two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, three-wheelers, tractors, and construction equipment, saw growth, indicating broad-based demand, though non-electric passenger vehicles declined.

Supply constraints, particularly in EV segments, prevented even higher growth, with Fada estimating an additional 60,000-70,000 electric units could have been sold.

The country's automobile retail sales are projected to cross the 30-million annual sales milestone for the first time in a calendar year, with passenger vehicles also set to breach 5 million units.

India recorded its highest-ever festive-season automobile sales this year, clocking a 2.2 per cent growth to 5.53 million units as compared with last year. That's despite a high base due to the GST 2.0-led demand surge in 2025, data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) showed.

Although the festive season traditionally includes Christmas, the Fada data is for a 42-day period starting from the first day of Navratri (October 11 this year) to 15 days after Dhanteras (November 21).

Electric Vehicles Lead The Charge

Electric vehicles (EVs) were the showstoppers: Nearly one in 10 of all festive vehicles sold this year was electric.

EV retail sales surged 52.62 per cent compared with last year to cross 500,000 units in a single festive season for the first time, led by two-wheelers (61.10 per cent) and passenger vehicles (72.91 per cent), with commercial vehicles more than doubling.

Broad-Based Growth Across Segments

Except for non-electric passenger vehicles, which declined by 7.16 per cent, all other categories witnessed growth.

Two-wheelers grew 3.67 per cent, commercial vehicles 7.13 per cent, three-wheelers 5.32 per cent, tractors 2.24 per cent and construction equipment, a standout, 26.06 per cent.

This indicates broad-based growth spread right across the mobility pyramid, from the first-time commuter to the freight operator and the farmer.

Supply Constraints And Future Outlook

"Severe supply constraints prevented the segment from achieving even higher growth, dragging overall EV penetration down from over 11 per cent to around 9 per cent during the period," said Sai Giridhar, president, Fada. He said dealers experienced acute inventory shortages across both two-wheeler and passenger vehicle segments.

"Better vehicle availability could have added another 60,000 to 70,000 electric units to the festive tally," Giridhar said.

The record festive sales come as the country's automobile retail sales are poised to cross the 30-million annual sales milestone for the first time in a calendar year, projected to close between 31 and 32 million units.

Additionally, the passenger vehicle segment is set to breach the 5-million unit mark for the first time this year.

Though passenger vehicle sales dipped, EV sales in the segment zoomed 73 per cent versus the 2025 festive season.

PVs on a two-year basis were strongly positive at 16.43 per cent, with a healthy pipeline of festive bookings still converting into deliveries.

Measured over two years, against the lean festive period of 2024, overall automobile retail sales across segments witnessed a 24 per cent rise -- proof that the demand step-up unleashed by the government's GST 2.0 reforms has not merely held, but deepened.

"The festive season opened quietly through Navratri, when the shadow of last year's towering base was at its longest; but as Dhanteras and Deepawali arrived, demand found its stride and built into a powerful crescendo. The turnaround is written in the numbers -- a passenger vehicle segment that was down over 18 per cent at the Navratri stage closed the full festive season with its deficit more than halved, and the overall market swung from negative at Navratri into positive territory," Giridhar added.