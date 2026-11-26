India's automotive market is buzzing with anticipation for the final quarter of 2026, as major manufacturers like Toyota, Honda, MINI, JSW Motors, Volkswagen, and Mahindra prepare to unveil significant new models and facelifts, including several electric vehicles and global debuts.

IMAGE: Collage of AI-generated images approximating how the cars to be launched will look. All Images: Created by AI using GEMINI.

Key Points Toyota's Innova Hycross Facelift, featuring a wider grille, Flex Fuel Tech, and Level-2 ADAS, was launched on November 25, 2026.

The second-generation all-electric MINI Cooper SE, with a 402 km range and circular OLED display, is slated for November 27, 2026.

Honda ALPHA, the brand's first made-in-India electric SUV, will make its global debut on December 2, 2026, targeting 450–500 km range.

JSW Motors will enter the Indian passenger vehicle market with the Combat, a rugged plug-in hybrid SUV, on December 3, 2026.

Volkswagen Virtus Facelift, with an upgraded 8-speed automatic gearbox for the 1.0-litre TSI and a 360-degree camera, is due on December 11, 2026.

Major car launches and global debuts are locked in for the final stretch of 2026 in India, spanning everything from a boxy plug-in hybrid off-roader to Honda's first made in India electric SUV.

Toyota kicked off the launches with the Innova Hycross facelift on Wednesday, with cut throat pricing, with its Flex Fuel tech.

So if you are looking to book your next car, or your first in the yearend, check Out These year-end launches.

Second-Generation MINI Cooper SE - November 27, 2026

MINI's iconic three-door hatchback will return with a cleaner, sharper second-generation all-electric avatar alongside special Paul Smith Editions.

The new Cooper SE pairs a circular OLED central display and minimalist cabin with a larger battery pack delivering a claimed 402 km range. Pre-launch bookings are already underway.

Expected price: ₹50–₹55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda ALPHA (Global Debut)

Honda's most significant India announcement in years: the production-spec Honda ALPHA, evolved from the Honda 0 Alpha concept, makes its world premiere in India before anywhere else.

Built on Honda's "Thin, Light, and Wise" EV philosophy and wearing the brand's new illuminated 'H' mark, it will be manufactured locally in India for both domestic buyers and global exports.

Key highlights include a 60-75 kWh battery setup targeting 450–500 km of real-world range and ultra-fast DC charging (15–80% in 15 minutes) to take on the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Sierra.ev, and Mahindra BE 6.

Expected price: ₹17–₹22 lakh (ex-showroom).

JSW Motors Combat - December 3, 2026

JSW Motors enters India's passenger vehicle market independently with the much awaited Chery's rugged Jetour T2, rebadged as the Combat.

The Combat features upright Defender-esque proportions, squared wheel arches, and bold 'COMBAT' lettering on its grille; it brings a 15.6-inch central touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, and ADAS.

Globally, it runs a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol plug-in hybrid (PHEV) setup with dual electric motors and a 139 km of EV-only range, alongside 1.5L and 2.0L AWD turbo-petrol options.

Expected price: ₹30-₹41 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XEV 9e Sporteq Series - December 8, 2026

While not an all-new nameplate, Mahindra is expected to give its flagship electric coupe-SUV, the XEV 9e, the Sporteq treatment.

Borrowing from the BE 6 Sporteq, it will likely introduce a new 70 kWh battery option, the advanced MAIA software suite (with AI voice commands, karaoke, and Drift Mode), unique exterior shades like Rosso Impulso, and exclusive interior trims for a Launch Edition.

The current XEV 9e price ranges from ₹21.90-₹31.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Updated 2026 Mahindra Thar Roxx

Simultaneously, Mahindra is rolling out a mechanically significant update for the 5-door Thar Roxx.

Undisguised units reveal the debut of Mahindra's advanced DaVinci suspension paired with Frequency-Dependent Damping (FDD), a major hardware upgrade aimed at delivering superior ride quality and high-speed stability.

The current Thar ROXX price ranges from ₹12.52 lakh to ₹23.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Virtus Facelift

Following the Skoda Slavia's update earlier in 2026, Volkswagen's bestselling midsize sedan gets its first mid-life refresh.

Exterior tweaks include revised bumpers, retweaked LED DRLs, blacked-out alloy wheels, and a subtle boot-lip spoiler.

Under the skin, VW is expected to upgrade the 1.0-litre TSI's gearbox from a 6-speed to a new 8-speed torque-converter automatic, add a 360-degree camera with front parking sensors, and introduce a variable-geometry AC compressor for stronger cabin cooling.

The 150 PS 1.5-litre TSI with a 7-speed DSG continues unchanged.

Expected price: ₹10.75–₹19.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Potential Late December Surprises

Two additional launches remain tentative for late December without official manufacturer confirmation yet:

VinFast VF3: Listing portals peg the tiny two-door Vietnamese micro-EV (210 km NEDC range, ₹7.5–₹10 lakh est.) for a late-November arrival, though VinFast India has yet to lock in an official date.

Tata Safari EV: Expected to follow the Harrier EV onto Tata's Acti.ev architecture around late December (₹32 lakh est), though final timing could spill into early Q1 2027.