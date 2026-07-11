Can Tekton SUV Bring Nissan Back Into the Big League?

Nissan Motor India is embarking on an ambitious strategy to quadruple its domestic sales and significantly boost exports by financial year 2027-28, leveraging new models like the Tekton SUV and expanding its retail footprint across India.

Nissan wants to make India one of its biggest growth and export hubs by FY28.

The Japanese automaker aims to sell 100,000 vehicles in India and export another 100,000 annually by FY28, with the new Tekton SUV expected to drive growth.

The new Tekton SUV will drive Nissan's ambitious comeback in India.

IMAGE: (From Left to Right) Thierry Sabbagh, Guillaume Cartier, Massimiliano Messina and Saurabh Vatsa at the launch of the Nissan TEKTON SUV, Mumbai, July 9, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Nissan Motor India aims to achieve 100,000 domestic sales and 100,000 exports annually by FY28, a fourfold increase in domestic sales from FY26.

The newly unveiled Tekton SUV, starting at ₹10.49 lakh, will be manufactured in India and exported to Africa, South Africa, and the GCC region, strengthening India's role as a global production base.

Nissan plans to expand its dealership network from 135 to 250 outlets by the end of 2026, covering Tier-I to Tier-IV cities.

The company will decide on introducing an electric vehicle (EV) in India by 2028, prioritising customer demand, infrastructure, and regulatory clarity over immediate PHEV introduction.

Nissan will continue to focus on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, which comprise over 90 per cent of PV sales, while monitoring EV adoption rates.

Nissan Motor India is targeting a fourfold increase in domestic sales by financial year 2027-28 (FY28) as the Japanese automaker looks to revive its presence in one of the world's fastest-growing passenger vehicle (PV) markets, while positioning India as a key export hub for its global operations.

The company has set a target of selling 100,000 vehicles annually in the domestic market and exporting another 100,000 units from its Chennai plant by FY28.

The goal marks a sharp increase from FY26, when Nissan sold 22,505 PVs in India, giving it a market share of just 0.48 per cent, while shipping 82,408 vehicles to overseas markets.

The strategy shows Nissan's renewed focus on India after several years of subdued volumes, with exports expected to remain a key pillar of its manufacturing operations.

"Our objective is 100,000 domestic sales and 100,000 exports," Saurabh Vatsa, managing director (MD) of Nissan Motor India, said during an interaction following the global unveiling of the Tekton SUV.

"Internally, we have even higher expectations if the products perform as planned," Vatsa added.

New Models and Export Hub Strategy

The newly unveiled Tekton SUV, starting at ₹10.49 lakh, is expected to play a significant role in achieving these targets.

The model will be manufactured in India and exported to markets across Africa, South Africa, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, strengthening India's position as a global production base within Nissan's network.

Executives said the company remains committed to its export strategy despite geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia.

"The global market is full of surprises. But these investments are planned over four to five years. India, Africa, and the GCC continue to be growth markets, and we remain confident about the long-term opportunity," a senior executive said.

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Expanding Retail Network and Digital Capabilities

Besides expanding its product portfolio, Nissan is also investing heavily in its retail network.

The company plans to increase its dealership count from 135 outlets last year to 200 by mid-August and 250 by the end of 2026.

The expansion will span Tier-I to Tier-IV cities, with new outlets being added based on market potential while ensuring dealer profitability.

The automaker is also strengthening its digital capabilities, including the rollout of an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered vehicle configurator to improve the customer's buying experience.

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Electrification and Fuel Strategy

On electrification, Nissan said it would take a decision on introducing an electric vehicle (EV) in India by 2028, in line with evolving Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) regulations.

While the company has access to hybrid, e-Power, and battery electric technologies globally, executives said any product strategy would be guided by customer demand, infrastructure readiness, and regulatory clarity.

They also ruled out plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) as an immediate priority, saying the technology remains expensive for the Indian market.

Instead, Nissan said it would continue to focus on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, which still account for over 90 per cent of PV sales, while monitoring the pace of EV adoption.

The company added that all its petrol-powered models sold in India are compliant with E20 fuel norms, while factory-approved CNG kits account for about 10 per cent of sales across eligible models.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff