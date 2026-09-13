BMW India CEO: Remove EV Road Tax Caps to Boost Adoption

BMW Group India President and CEO Hardeep Singh Brar urges state governments to eliminate price caps on electric vehicle road tax benefits, asserting that such restrictions deter luxury car buyers and impede the crucial shift towards cleaner transportation in highly polluted regions.

Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Key Points BMW India CEO Hardeep Singh Brar advocates for uncapped road tax benefits for EVs, stating that price limits, like Delhi's Rs 30 lakh cap, push luxury buyers to neighbouring states.

Brar highlights that differing state and central government approaches on EV incentives confuse customers and undermine the broader goal of reducing pollution and oil imports.

Delhi risks losing high-end car registrations and encouraging petrol/diesel car purchases if price caps on EV road tax benefits remain.

EVs currently account for 26% of BMW's sales in India, with expectations to reach 35-40% next year, as India becomes BMW's fastest-growing market globally.

BMW India has already increased vehicle prices three times this year due to commodity and currency pressures and is considering another hike.

State governments like Delhi should not cap road-tax benefits for electric vehicles (EVs) based on their price, as such limits can push luxury-car buyers to neighbouring states and weaken the transition to cleaner vehicles in pollution-affected regions, BMW group India President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hardeep Singh Brar said on Friday.

Delhi's new EV policy, which came into effect from July 1, limits full road-tax and registration-fee exemption to electric cars priced up to Rs 30 lakh.

Impact of Price Caps on EV Adoption

In the first half of 2026, EVs accounted for 26 per cent of BMW's total volume sales in India.

Brar said he expected the share to cross 30 per cent in the second half of 2026 and reach 35-40 per cent next year.

“The state government needs to follow what the central government is doing.

"So, road-tax exemption should be there without any cap,” Brar said during a media roundtable after launching the 2026 7 Series facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 1.95 crore.

Brar said the different approaches of the Centre and states can confuse customers and undermine the broader objective of encouraging EV adoption.

“The narrative from the central government is let's bring more EVs so that your oil import bill and also pollution can be reduced.

"And Delhi, we all know, is among the most-polluted states,” he said.

Risk of Losing Luxury Car Market

Brar also stated that Delhi risks losing luxury-car buyers to neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, where the tax burden can be lower.

He said high-end customers often have the flexibility to register their vehicles outside Delhi.

Moreover, customers can just choose to not buy electric cars in Delhi and instead buy a petrol or a diesel car with a higher capacity engine, which would pollute more. “So, in a scenario like this, I don't think the price cap makes sense,” Brar said.

Brar said this matters because Delhi-NCR is among India's biggest luxury-car markets, with luxury vehicles accounting for 3-5 per cent of the total car sales in the national capital.

BMW's Growth in India and Market Trends

India has also become BMW's fastest-growing market globally this year, Brar said.

The country has moved into BMW's top 20 markets worldwide, from outside the top 20 last year.

The company now aims to move India into the top 15, reflecting the growing importance of the Indian market for the luxury carmaker.

BMW's luxury-car sales are also spreading beyond India's biggest cities. The top 10 markets account for around 70 per cent of overall volumes and 65-70 per cent of EV volumes.

Five years ago, the top 10 accounted for about 80 per cent of sales, suggesting that Tier-II and Tier-III markets are gaining importance for the company.

The luxury carmaker's electric share has risen as petrol and diesel lose ground.

As the government is pushing the industry to move towards cleaner fuels, Brar said diesel vehicles are likely to face the earliest sales pressure among internal-combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

However, BMW will continue selling diesel models as long as customers demand them.

Pricing and Commodity Pressures

In response to a question about recent commodity price increases, Brar said BMW India has already increased vehicle prices three times this year, with the cumulative increase at around 4-5 per cent.

The company is considering another increase, potentially next month, because of currency and commodity-cost pressures.