BMW has maxi plans for Mini Cooper, drive into Tier 2 markets

The luxury carmaker plans to drive growth through local assembly of the MINI Countryman, expansion into 10 new cities and a broader product portfolio.

IMAGE: The MINI Countryman. All photographs: Kind courtesy MINI

Key Points BMW Group India aims to double MINI brand sales by the end of 2026, building on robust demand and a 42% sales rise in Q1 2026.

The strategy includes local production of the internal combustion engine (ICE) MINI Countryman at the Chennai plant, making it the 11th locally manufactured vehicle.

MINI plans to expand its presence from 9 to 19 cities, integrating retail operations into existing BMW dealerships to tap into Tier-2 markets like Jaipur and Lucknow.

Localisation levels for the Countryman C are expected to reach up to 50%, improving affordability and providing a structural hedge against foreign exchange volatility.

Electric vehicles currently account for 26% of BMW Group India's total sales, with MINI EVs expected to contribute 20-30% of sales even after the ICE Countryman launch.

Riding on robust demand, luxury carmaker BMW Group India is sharpening its focus on the MINI brand, aiming to double sales by the end of 2026 through localisation and expansion into Tier-2 markets.

MINI sold 730 units in 2025, up 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The company is betting on the launch of the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the MINI Countryman, which will be produced at BMW Group's Chennai plant.

The model will become the 11th locally manufactured vehicle in the company's India portfolio.

Expanding Portfolio and Production

Over the past two years, MINI's India lineup comprised the MINI Cooper S Hatch and MINI Countryman Electric.

However, the brand recently expanded its portfolio with the MINI Convertible, MINI Countryman JCW ALL4, and MINI Countryman SE ALL4.

BMW plans 10 MINI launches this year, including the locally produced new-generation MINI Countryman C and nine exclusive limited-edition models inspired by the brand's lifestyle and motorsport heritage.

Three such editions -- MINI Cooper S GP Inspired, MINI Convertible John Cooper Works Pack and MINI Cooper S Victory Edition -- have already been launched and sold out.

"With the launch of the locally produced MINI Countryman around mid-year, we are betting big on growing volumes," said Hardeep Singh Brar, president and chief executive officer of BMW Group India.

"This will be combined with MINI's entry into 10 new cities. It will help us strategically tap the potential of Tier-2 markets as well."

Affordability and Market Reach

The locally assembled Countryman C is expected to improve affordability by reducing import dependence.

BMW Group India said localisation levels for the model would be up to 50 per cent, while pricing is expected to be "quite attractive" owing to local production.

The company is targeting younger affluent buyers and customers upgrading from premium compact SUVs while expanding MINI's appeal beyond metros.

The German luxury carmaker said MINI recorded a 42 per cent rise in sales during the first quarter of 2026, selling 213 units.

In 2025, BMW brand sales rose 15 per cent to 17,271 units, taking BMW Group India's total retail sales to 18,001 units, up 14 per cent from the previous year.

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Network Expansion and Aftersales Support

To support its growth plans, Brar said the brand would expand from its current network of 12 sales touchpoints across nine cities to 10 additional cities this year.

New markets include Jaipur, Jodhpur, Lucknow, Ranchi, Guwahati, Surat, and Vijayawada, most of them Tier-2 centres.

Rather than opening standalone outlets, MINI retail operations will be integrated into existing BMW dealerships.

The company is also leveraging BMW's aftersales infrastructure to support MINI customers.

Rather than relying on a standalone footprint, MINI's service network has been fully integrated into BMW Group India's aftersales infrastructure, providing access to 51 service touchpoints across 36 cities.

Strategic Localisation and EV Outlook

BMW said localisation is serving as a structural hedge against macroeconomic headwinds, particularly foreign exchange volatility.

The euro-rupee exchange rate fluctuated sharply over the past financial year, moving from 103 to nearly 130 before settling at 111.

Local assembly reduces exposure to import duties and global logistics costs.

BMW Group India maintains an average localisation level of 50 per cent across its core vehicle portfolio.

To manage currency-related cost pressures without relying heavily on discounts, the company has implemented internal cost controls alongside selective price increases.

Electric vehicles (EVs) accounted for 26 per cent of BMW Group India's total sales, with EV volumes rising 83 per cent Y-o-Y to 1,185 units in the first quarter of 2026.

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The BMW iX1 remains the company's highest-selling EV, with cumulative sales of around 4,000 units since launch.

BMW expects to maintain a sizable EV mix within MINI as well, with EVs expected to contribute 20-30 per cent of sales even after the launch of the ICE Countryman.

On profitability, the company said its EV business in India achieved meaningful scale and forms a "profitable and sustainable" part of BMW Group India's long-term strategy, aided by global investments in EV R&D and supply-chain optimisation.

Looking ahead, BMW has confirmed that its next-generation Neue Klasse EV platform will debut in India in 2027, featuring new cylindrical-cell high-voltage batteries with 20 per cent higher energy density and 30 per cent faster charging speeds.

Future EV pipeline will also include BMW iX3 50 xDrive and BMW i3 50 xDrive.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff