Bajaj Auto gets tax demand of Rs 34.74 cr

December 02, 2025 14:07 IST

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said it has received a tax demand of Rs 34.74 crore on account of the alleged misclassification of spare parts supplied by it.

Bajaj Auto

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

The order issued by the office of Deputy Commissioner, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, also imposed a penalty amounting to Rs 3.47 crore, the Pune-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

 

According to tax authorities, the company, being a manufacturer of automobiles, the spare parts being a customised product, only used in the manufacturing of vehicles, would get classified as auto parts, disregarding the principle of general rules of interpretation, the company said.

Bajaj Auto believes that it has a very strong case on merit as it has been rightly classifying the parts and accessories for more than three decades, following the General Rules of Interpretation, relevant section notes, chapter notes and HSN Explanatory notes, which are supported by various judicial precedents.

Therefore, the company stated that it believes the tax demand is not maintainable in law.

The said order is an appealable order, and the company will take appropriate legal remedies as per law, it stated.

