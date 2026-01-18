Automobile exports from India rise 24% in 2025

Automobile exports from India rose 24 per cent in 2025 driven by robust demand for cars, two wheelers and commercial vehicles in the overseas markets, as per the latest SIAM data.

Overall exports last year raced to 63,25,211 units as against 50,98,474 units in the 2024 calendar year, up 24.1 per cent.

Passenger vehicle exports rose to 863,233 units, up 16 per cent as compared with 743,979 units in 2024.

Utility vehicle dispatches witnessed a 32 per cent increase last year at 427,219 units as against 323,624 units in 2024.

Passenger car shipments rose 3 per cent to 425,396 units in 2025 as compared with 412,148 units in the corresponding previous year.

SIAM noted that demand has been steady across most markets, including in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Maruti Suzuki led the space with dispatch of 3.95 lakh units in 2025 as compared with 3.26 units in 2024.

The automaker said it remains on course to achieve its target of 4 lakh unit exports for FY26.

"Maruti Suzuki today contributes 46 per cent of all passenger vehicle exports from India and there is every reason we should capture a large share of global trade," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer Corporate Affairs Rahul Bharti said.

Two-wheeler exports stood at 49,39,706 units, up 24 per cent, as compared with 39,77,162 units in 2024.

Motorcycle shipments rose 27 per cent at 43,01,927 units while scooters saw a jump of 8 per cent to 6,20,241 units in 2025.

Three wheeler shipments increased 43 per cent to 425,527 units last year as against 298,235 units in 2024.

Total commercial vehicles saw a jump of 27 per cent to 91,759 units last year.