All-New Tata Aeris launched at starting price of ₹5.29 lakh

TATA.CARS Launches All-New Aeris Compact Sedan, a facelifted version of the Tata Tigor, at a starting price of ₹5.29 lakh ex-showroom.

IMAGE: An AI-generated image showing the Aeris standing out in a crowded area in Mumbai. Photograph: Generated using Gemini by Rajesh Karkera

The Tata Tigor is back in its 2026 avatar as the All New Tata Aeris, and is engineered exclusively for the personal car buyer.

Positioning the vehicle under the tagline 'Defeat Boring', Tata Motors is directly challenging traditional segment norms by separating personal ownership from fleet use.

Introductory pricing for the Tata Aeris starts at ₹5.29 lakh for the petrol range and ₹6.29 lakh for the iCNG line-up (ex-showroom Delhi).

Official bookings are now open across all TATA.CARS dealerships nationwide, with customer deliveries scheduled to begin on October 11.

IMAGE: Although All-New, the Tata Aeris does have the same silhouette as the Tigor, but the Aeris will only be sold strictly to private individual owners. All Photographs: Courtesy TATA.CARS

The Exterior and Design

Historically, compact sedans in India have catered simultaneously to commercial fleet operators and private buyers.

Tata Motors is breaking this convention by dedicating the Aeris strictly to private, individual owners. Commercial fleet requirements will continue to be serviced separately through the company’s dedicated Xpres-T brand.

The Tata Aeris features a wide stance accented by signature LED headlamps with DRLs, a lower front grille, and an Infinity LED connected tail-lamp bar. Side profiles feature Cosmo Grain textured wheel-arch cladding, chrome-line door handles, and R15 Diamond-Cut Aero Alloy Wheels (or R14 Dynamic Hyperstyle Wheels on CNG variants).

The Tata Aeris gets a whopping 419-litre boot space across both the Petrol and the CNG variants. This is due to the twin-cylinder packaging beneath the boot floor in the CNG.

Tata Aries gets the iRA Connected Car Technology from TATA.CARS featuring over 35+ remote and diagnostic features.

The Aeries now gets Follow Me Home Headlamps.

Interior Cabin & Comfort

The cabin of the Tata Aeris introduces an OpenView dashboard architecture fitted with LuxeTouch leatherette upholstery and AeroLux ventilated front seats.

You get a Dual Smartphone Deck with one built-in wireless charger and A an Ultra View 26.03 cm (10.25") HD Touchscreen with a 12.7 cm Digital Island Instrument Cluster behind the steering wheel.

IMAGE: In the rear, you get a 65W Type-C fast charger, Rear AC vent and also a centre armrest.

The Tata Aeris gets lots of space inside, just like All Tata Cars are famous for. However, the centre hump in the rear could be a discomfort for the middle occupant.

In terms of Safety, The Tata Aeris is constructed with Ultra High Strength Steel and designed under Tata’s Safety Dome architecture for 360-degree impact protection.

It gets 6 Airbags as standard across all variants. An Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Traction Control and Hill Hold Control.

A 360° SVS HD Surround View Camera with multiple 2D/3D views and a Blind View Monitor. And very welcome built in Integrated Dashcam Recorder (DVR) along with an Intelligent Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (iTPMS) and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

For the iCNG Safety Features: Gas leak detection, direct switch to petrol, thermal incident protection, and a factory-fitted fire extinguisher under the co-driver seat come standard.

The Tata Aeris will be available in 2 engine options. The 1.2L Revotron Petrol and the 1.2L Revotron iCNG.

Both powertrains will come with a 5-speed manual and an AMT option.

Variant Line-Up & Introductory Pricing

The Aeris will be offered across five personas, Smart, Pure, Pure+, Creative, and Accomplished, with both 5-speed Manual (MT) and Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) options available across Petrol and iCNG powertrains.

Introductory Ex-Showroom Delhi Prices (in Lakhs)

Persona / Variant Petrol MT Petrol AMT iCNG MT iCNG AMT Smart ₹5.29 — ₹6.29 — Pure ₹6.14 ₹6.69 ₹7.14 ₹7.69 Pure+ ₹6.74 ₹7.29 ₹7.74 ₹8.29 Creative ₹7.49 ₹8.04 ₹8.49 ₹9.04 Accomplished ₹8.19 ₹8.74 ₹9.19 ₹9.74

Note: Dual-Tone Black Roof is exclusively available on the Accomplished persona.

The Tata Aeris is offered in six exterior colours: Dandeli Drizzle, Dune Glow, Nitro Crimson, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, and Pristine White.

All variants come with a 3-year / 100,000 km standard manufacturer warranty.

Stay tuned to Rediff for the drive review coming soon.