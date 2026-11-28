Kareena Kapoor headlines MINI's launch of its all-electric Cooper SE in India, alongside the exclusive Paul Smith Edition.

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan unveils the MINI Cooper Paul Smith Edition at The Ballard Pier alongside BMW Group India President and CEO Hardeep Singh Brar (right) and MINI India Head Abhinandan Gopal Shetty, Mumbai, November 27, 2026. All Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.

Key Points MINI officially launched the all-electric MINI Cooper SE in Mumbai at an ex-showroom price of ₹53,90,000.

The limited-run MINI Paul Smith Edition was also unveiled alongside the electric model by Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor.

The all-electric MINI Cooper SE features a 54.2 kWh battery, delivering 218 hp and 330 Nm of torque, with a claimed 402 km WLTP range.

Both models showcase a minimalist, chrome-free, and leather-free cabin with a 240 mm circular OLED touchscreen.

Bookings for the new all-electric MINI Cooper SE are open with immediate deliveries, including a Smart AC Wallbox Charger and an 8-year/1,60,000 km battery warranty.

MINI brought a double dose of British character to Ballard Estate in Mumbai on Friday, officially launching the all-new, all-electric MINI Cooper SE at an ex-showroom price of ₹53,90,000, alongside the limited-run MINI Paul Smith Edition.

Set against a backdrop of Sir Paul Smith’s signature multicolour stripes and hand-drawn motifs, the showcase blended zero-emission urban performance with bespoke British tailoring.

Unveiling The New MINI Lineup

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor pulled the wraps off the new lineup at The Ballard Pier alongside BMW Group India President and CEO Hardeep Singh Brar (right) and MINI India Head Abhinandan Gopal Shetty.

Dressed in a sharp polka-dot pantsuit that echoed the event's playful British sartorial theme, Kapoor posed beside the MINI Paul Smith Edition finished in Inspired White with Nottingham Green accents, which signify home to Paul Smith.

IMAGE: Finished in Statement Grey with contrasting Nottingham Green mirror caps and octagonal grille surround, the MINI Paul Smith Edition keeps its exterior upgrades tasteful rather than loud.

The Gloss-black 18-inch Night Flash spoke alloy wheels with Nottingham Green centre caps, and even a subtle outline of Paul Smith’s signature hand-drawn rabbit etched near the front wheel arch do ask for a closer look at the details.

This is not just a car. It is actually art in motion!

MINI showcased both hardtop and open-top interpretations of the Paul Smith collaboration on the floor, pairing the Inspired White Convertible in the foreground with the Statement Grey three-door hatch behind it, framed by Paul Smith’s hand-drawn rabbit emblem on the wall.

Look at the Nottingham Green roof, and you find the unmistakable Paul Smith Signature Stripe decal. A crisp burst of colour tucked neatly above the driver’s side window frame. We would have liked this more if it had been embedded in the paint. This decal sticker will surely come off in local weather.

Performance And Design Highlights

Lifting the signature MINI clamshell bonnet on the Paul Smith Edition reveals the familiar turbocharged petrol setup powering the ICE Cooper S models, complete with the round LED headlights nestled cleanly into the hood cutouts.

Inside, both cars share MINI’s clean, chrome-free and leather-free cabin layout built around the 240 mm circular OLED touchscreen (running MINI Operating System 9), a head-up display, and a recycled 2D-knitted textile dashboard.

Below the screen sits MINI’s classic toggle bar island for drive modes, gear selection, and volume, while the Paul Smith Edition adds a woven multicolour striped strap and nameplate on the lower steering spoke alongside the rabbit motif embroidered onto the floor mats.

And the BEST part! The start switch is not a button... It is a key that you turn. See our video here.

Meanwhile, the headline-grabbing all-electric MINI Cooper SE (offered in the fully loaded Favoured trim as a CBU). Which was not really on display at the launch, will pack a floor-mounted 54.2 kWh battery driving the front wheels with 218 hp (160 kW) and 330 Nm of torque, good for a 0–100 km/h sprint in 6.7 seconds and a claimed 402 km WLTP range. Or so say the officials present at the launch.

Pricing And Availability Details

IMAGE: The Key to Urban Electric Fun.

Bookings for the new all-electric MINI Cooper SE are open across authorised dealerships, with immediate deliveries.

At ₹53,90,000 (ex-showroom), buyers get a MINI Smart AC Wallbox Charger with one-time home or office installation, an 8-year/1,60,000 km high-voltage battery warranty, and 95 kW DC fast-charging capability that tops the battery from 10 to 80 percent in 30 minutes.

Will you go full throttle on this MINI?