2026 Tata Tiago Review: Nobody expected this feature in a CNG car

With features usually seen in more expensive cars and segment-first paddle shifters, the Tiago offers excellent value for money, says Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com.

IMAGE: The new Tata Tiago in Varanasi Vibrance colour. Photographs & Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Key Points The 2026 Tata Tiago boasts a fresh and modern exterior design with sleek LED headlamps, a redesigned grille, and updated tail lamps, enhancing its premium appeal.

The cabin features an improved infotainment system, new upholstery, and advanced tech like a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitor, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, and rear AC vents.

The Tiago offers a segment-first CNG AMT variant equipped with paddle shifters, providing convenience and control, especially for city driving and overtakes.

Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine (86 bhp) or a CNG option (75 bhp), the Tiago delivers strong low-speed drivability and comfortable cruising, making it ideal for city commutes.

Despite minor drawbacks like engine noise at higher revs and some cabin plastics, the Tiago offers excellent value for money with its rich feature list, safety package, and practical CNG technology.

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Fresh and Modern Design

The new Tiago looks sharper and more premium than before.

Tata has cleaned up the front-end styling with sleek full-LED headlamps, a redesigned grille, and a sportier bumper.

New colour options are eye-catching and add to its appeal.

The side profile remains familiar but gets stylish additions like black ORVMs, chrome door handles, and attractive wheel designs.

At the rear, updated tail lamps and a connected-light-bar-inspired design give the hatchback a modern touch.

IMAGE: The new Tiago gets a redesigned tailgate, slim LED tail lamps, and a sporty bumper.

Improved Cabin Experience

Step inside, and the cabin feels fresher and more upmarket.

The updated dashboard, new upholstery, and improved infotainment system make the interior more pleasant for daily use.

Notable features include:

360-degree camera

Blind Spot Monitor

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Auto-folding ORVMs

Rear AC vents

65 watts USB-C fast charging ports

Connected car technology

Full LED lighting package

The touchscreen is responsive and easy to use, while the quality of 360-degree camera is very good for a car at this price point.

IMAGE: Tata has ditched the old horizontal chrome strip and replaced it with a sleek gloss-black panel carrying the Tata logo, giving the front a cleaner and more modern appearance.

Space and Practicality

The Tiago continues to offer good comfort for front passengers with plenty of headroom and shoulder room.

Rear-seat space is best suitable for two adults and a kid inbetween, though three passengers may feel slightly cramped on longer journeys.

Boot space in the petrol version stands at 242 litres. Thanks to Tata's twin-cylinder CNG technology, the CNG variant now offers far more usable luggage space than older CNG hatchbacks, making it much more practical for everyday use.

IMAGE: It features a USB Type-C 65W fast-charging port with a dual wireless charging setup. However, only the right pad acts as an active wireless charger, while the left slot is simply tray.

Petrol Engine Performance

Powering the Tiago is the familiar 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine producing 86 bhp and 113 Nm of torque.

The engine isn't designed for outright performance, but it excels as a city-friendly commuter.

It offers strong low-speed drivability, allowing drivers to move through traffic with fewer gear changes.

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IMAGE: The 15-inch alloy wheels have also been redesigned, but the top-spec CNG variant gets 14-inch steel wheels.

The car feels comfortable and easy to drive thanks to its compact size, light controls, and excellent visibility.

On highways, the engine remains smooth and willing to rev, comfortably cruising at 100 km/h.

However, acceleration beyond triple-digit speeds becomes slower, so overtakes require some planning and occasional downshifts.

The 5-speed manual gearbox is smooth and precise, although the clutch's late bite point can take some time to get used to in stop-and-go traffic.

IMAGE: Tata iCNG features a smart twin-cylinder CNG setup that sits neatly under the boot floor, leaving about 110 litres of usable luggage capacity.

CNG Variant: Practical and Surprisingly Capable

The Tiago iCNG produces 75 bhp and around 96 Nm of torque.

While the power figures are lower than the petrol version, performance remains perfectly adequate for everyday driving.

The car switches seamlessly between petrol and CNG modes, with very little interruption.

City drivability remains impressive, and the engine continues to feel responsive enough for daily commuting.

One clever feature is the ability to start directly in CNG mode under most conditions.

IMAGE: Tata Tiago iCNG introduces segment-first features for its automatic (AMT) variants: a rotary dial for the gear selector and steering-mounted paddle shifters for manual gear control.

Segment-First CNG AMT with Paddle Shifters

The biggest highlight is undoubtedly the CNG AMT version equipped with paddle shifters -- a feature rarely seen in this category.

The AMT is best suited to relaxed driving and performs smoothly when driven gently.

It also offers a convenient creep function, making traffic situations less tiring.

The paddle shifters add extra control during overtakes, downhill driving, and engine braking.

Drivers can manually select gears when needed, while the system intelligently prevents incorrect shifts to protect the engine and transmission.

Although it isn't as quick as a torque-converter or dual-clutch automatic, it performs well for an entry-level automated transmission.

IMAGE: The New Tiago comes equipped with a large, floating 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Ride and Handling

Ride quality remains one of Tiago's strongest qualities.

The suspension absorbs bumps, potholes, and uneven roads confidently, providing a comfortable experience for passengers.

High-speed stability is reassuring, and the car feels planted even at highway speeds.

Around corners, body roll is well controlled, and the Tiago feels agile for a hatchback.

The steering is light during parking manoeuvres and gains enough weight at higher speeds to inspire confidence.

IMAGE: The built-in front centre armrest has integrated storage.

Refinement and Comfort

The engine is reasonably refined for a three-cylinder unit.

Vibrations are minimal at idle, and body shake during startup or shutdown is well controlled.

However, engine noise becomes more noticeable as revs rise, and some wind noise enters the cabin at highway speeds.

Thankfully, road and tyre noise are kept under control, helping maintain overall comfort.

IMAGE: The dedicated rear AC vents.

Areas for Improvement

While the Tiago has improved significantly, a few areas could still be better:

Engine noise at higher revs

AMT can feel jerky during aggressive driving

Digital instrument cluster visibility in bright sunlight

Late clutch engagement in manual variants

No top-spec CNG variant currently available

Some cabin plastics could feel more premium

IMAGE: The comfortable rear-seats are a plus for a hatchback of this size.

Competitor

The 2026 Tata Tiago competes with:

Maruti Suzuki Swift (₹5.79 Lakh - ₹9.64 Lakh) *Ex-Showroom Price

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (₹5.60 Lakh - ₹8.04 Lakh) *Ex-Showroom Price

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (₹4.99 Lakh - ₹7.24 Lakh) *Ex-Showroom Price

Compared to its rivals, the Tiago stands out with its rich feature list, strong safety package, practical CNG technology, and the unique addition of paddle shifters in the AMT version at much lower price point.

IMAGE: The new wheel-arch cladding and interior trim panels are made from 20% recycled plastic materials.

Conclusion

The 2026 Tata Tiago is a thoughtful and meaningful upgrade.

It combines stylish looks, modern technology, everyday practicality, comfortable ride quality, and efficient petrol and CNG powertrain options in a well-priced package.

The petrol version makes for a relaxed and dependable commuter, while the CNG AMT adds convenience and exceptional running-cost benefits.

With features usually seen in more expensive cars and segment-first paddle shifters, the Tiago offers excellent value for money.

If you're searching for a budget-friendly hatchback that feels modern, comfortable, and packed with useful features, the new Tata Tiago deserves serious consideration.

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Photographs & Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Video Editing: Hitesh Harisinghani & Saahil Acharekar/Rediff