2026 Tata Tiago Review: Nobody expected this feature in a CNG car

With features usually seen in more expensive cars and segment-first paddle shifters, the Tiago offers excellent value for money, says Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com.
Key Points
- The 2026 Tata Tiago boasts a fresh and modern exterior design with sleek LED headlamps, a redesigned grille, and updated tail lamps, enhancing its premium appeal.
- The cabin features an improved infotainment system, new upholstery, and advanced tech like a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitor, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, and rear AC vents.
- The Tiago offers a segment-first CNG AMT variant equipped with paddle shifters, providing convenience and control, especially for city driving and overtakes.
- Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine (86 bhp) or a CNG option (75 bhp), the Tiago delivers strong low-speed drivability and comfortable cruising, making it ideal for city commutes.
- Despite minor drawbacks like engine noise at higher revs and some cabin plastics, the Tiago offers excellent value for money with its rich feature list, safety package, and practical CNG technology.
Fresh and Modern Design
The new Tiago looks sharper and more premium than before.
Tata has cleaned up the front-end styling with sleek full-LED headlamps, a redesigned grille, and a sportier bumper.
New colour options are eye-catching and add to its appeal.
The side profile remains familiar but gets stylish additions like black ORVMs, chrome door handles, and attractive wheel designs.
At the rear, updated tail lamps and a connected-light-bar-inspired design give the hatchback a modern touch.
Improved Cabin Experience
Step inside, and the cabin feels fresher and more upmarket.
The updated dashboard, new upholstery, and improved infotainment system make the interior more pleasant for daily use.
Notable features include:
- 360-degree camera
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Auto-folding ORVMs
- Rear AC vents
- 65 watts USB-C fast charging ports
- Connected car technology
- Full LED lighting package
The touchscreen is responsive and easy to use, while the quality of 360-degree camera is very good for a car at this price point.
Space and Practicality
The Tiago continues to offer good comfort for front passengers with plenty of headroom and shoulder room.
Rear-seat space is best suitable for two adults and a kid inbetween, though three passengers may feel slightly cramped on longer journeys.
Boot space in the petrol version stands at 242 litres. Thanks to Tata's twin-cylinder CNG technology, the CNG variant now offers far more usable luggage space than older CNG hatchbacks, making it much more practical for everyday use.
Petrol Engine Performance
Powering the Tiago is the familiar 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine producing 86 bhp and 113 Nm of torque.
The engine isn't designed for outright performance, but it excels as a city-friendly commuter.
It offers strong low-speed drivability, allowing drivers to move through traffic with fewer gear changes.
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The car feels comfortable and easy to drive thanks to its compact size, light controls, and excellent visibility.
On highways, the engine remains smooth and willing to rev, comfortably cruising at 100 km/h.
However, acceleration beyond triple-digit speeds becomes slower, so overtakes require some planning and occasional downshifts.
The 5-speed manual gearbox is smooth and precise, although the clutch's late bite point can take some time to get used to in stop-and-go traffic.
CNG Variant: Practical and Surprisingly Capable
The Tiago iCNG produces 75 bhp and around 96 Nm of torque.
While the power figures are lower than the petrol version, performance remains perfectly adequate for everyday driving.
The car switches seamlessly between petrol and CNG modes, with very little interruption.
City drivability remains impressive, and the engine continues to feel responsive enough for daily commuting.
One clever feature is the ability to start directly in CNG mode under most conditions.
Segment-First CNG AMT with Paddle Shifters
The biggest highlight is undoubtedly the CNG AMT version equipped with paddle shifters -- a feature rarely seen in this category.
The AMT is best suited to relaxed driving and performs smoothly when driven gently.
It also offers a convenient creep function, making traffic situations less tiring.
The paddle shifters add extra control during overtakes, downhill driving, and engine braking.
Drivers can manually select gears when needed, while the system intelligently prevents incorrect shifts to protect the engine and transmission.
Although it isn't as quick as a torque-converter or dual-clutch automatic, it performs well for an entry-level automated transmission.
Ride and Handling
Ride quality remains one of Tiago's strongest qualities.
The suspension absorbs bumps, potholes, and uneven roads confidently, providing a comfortable experience for passengers.
High-speed stability is reassuring, and the car feels planted even at highway speeds.
Around corners, body roll is well controlled, and the Tiago feels agile for a hatchback.
The steering is light during parking manoeuvres and gains enough weight at higher speeds to inspire confidence.
Refinement and Comfort
The engine is reasonably refined for a three-cylinder unit.
Vibrations are minimal at idle, and body shake during startup or shutdown is well controlled.
However, engine noise becomes more noticeable as revs rise, and some wind noise enters the cabin at highway speeds.
Thankfully, road and tyre noise are kept under control, helping maintain overall comfort.
Areas for Improvement
While the Tiago has improved significantly, a few areas could still be better:
- Engine noise at higher revs
- AMT can feel jerky during aggressive driving
- Digital instrument cluster visibility in bright sunlight
- Late clutch engagement in manual variants
- No top-spec CNG variant currently available
- Some cabin plastics could feel more premium
Competitor
The 2026 Tata Tiago competes with:
- Maruti Suzuki Swift (₹5.79 Lakh - ₹9.64 Lakh) *Ex-Showroom Price
- Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (₹5.60 Lakh - ₹8.04 Lakh) *Ex-Showroom Price
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (₹4.99 Lakh - ₹7.24 Lakh) *Ex-Showroom Price
Compared to its rivals, the Tiago stands out with its rich feature list, strong safety package, practical CNG technology, and the unique addition of paddle shifters in the AMT version at much lower price point.
Conclusion
The 2026 Tata Tiago is a thoughtful and meaningful upgrade.
It combines stylish looks, modern technology, everyday practicality, comfortable ride quality, and efficient petrol and CNG powertrain options in a well-priced package.
The petrol version makes for a relaxed and dependable commuter, while the CNG AMT adds convenience and exceptional running-cost benefits.
With features usually seen in more expensive cars and segment-first paddle shifters, the Tiago offers excellent value for money.
If you're searching for a budget-friendly hatchback that feels modern, comfortable, and packed with useful features, the new Tata Tiago deserves serious consideration.
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Photographs & Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff
Video Editing: Hitesh Harisinghani & Saahil Acharekar/Rediff