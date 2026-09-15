August IPOs Hit Jackpot With 100% Listing Gains

Eighteen mainboard IPOs raised Rs 28,976 crore and carry Rs 2.48 trillion of market value -- 8.6 times the capital raised.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The primary market in August hit the jackpot with 100 per cent listing gains as the broader market's retail investor base expanded, according to NSE's latest Market Pulse report.

Initial public offerings (IPOs) and new registrations go hand in hand. New investors often register to invest into IPOs with the idea of making quick gains.

While June was a month of IPO rebounds and July upped the rally, August has been the year's best performer so far.

Eighteen mainboard IPOs raised Rs 28,976 crore and carry Rs 2.48 trillion of market value -- 8.6 times the capital raised.

Manipal Payment alone accounted for 32 per cent of the month's fundraising and 40.5 per cent of the combined market value; the top three took up 51.6 per cent of IPO fundraisings.

The primary market recorded 25 IPOs during the month, the highest in the last ten months.

The three biggest gains all came from small issues -- Tempsens at 111.3 per cent raised Rs 650 crore, Technocraft at 81.4 per cent raised Rs 252 crore, Behari Lal at 63.2 per cent raised Rs 302 crore.

The money went into the large issues and the gains went into the small ones. Horizon Industrial Parks, the third-largest issue, gained 0.4 per cent.

The expansion in the IPO market was heavily driven by West India.

New registrations from the western region jumped by a massive 40.9 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M), significantly outstripping other geographies.

North India followed with a steady M-o-M growth of 12.4 per cent in new investor additions. Meanwhile, East India witnessed 7.3 per cent new registrations, and South India saw 3.6 per cent.

Individual investor participation expanded rapidly. New investor registrations on the NSE rose to 1.5 million in August from 1.3 million in July, representing a month-on-month increase of approximately 16.5 per cent.

This acceleration further extended the exchange's registration rally, which had previously expanded by 14.1 per cent in June.

On the other hand, Gujarat has overtaken Uttar Pradesh as the largest source of new investor registrations in August, adding 230,000 investors, equivalent to 14.6 per cent of monthly additions.

Uttar Pradesh followed with 200,000 (12.9 per cent).

Gujarat's new investor registrations rose 94.8 per cent M-o-M and 134.9 per cent year-on-year in August, while Rajasthan grew 36.7 per cent sequentially.

Gujarat overtook other states as the largest contributor to incremental investor participation, despite Uttar Pradesh retaining the second-largest investor base nationally.

This divergence highlights the changing dynamics of investor acquisition, where states with already large investor pools are increasingly being joined by markets registering rapid growth in new participation.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff