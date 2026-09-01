August Sees Record IPO Activity Despite Benchmark Index Declines

August 2026 saw India's primary market achieve its highest monthly deal count for initial public offerings, raising approximately Rs 21,000 crore, even as benchmark indices experienced a downturn, reflecting strong investor confidence and a robust IPO pipeline.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points August 2026 recorded 21 mainboard IPOs, raising approximately Rs 21,000 crore, making it the highest monthly deal count of the year.

Despite the strong primary market activity, benchmark indices Nifty 50 and Sensex declined by 1.2% and 1.5% respectively in August, snapping a two-month winning streak.

Midcap and smallcap indices continued their positive momentum, gaining 2.1% and 3.1% respectively, marking their fifth consecutive month of gains.

The introduction of the closing auction session (CAS) on August 3 led to heightened volatility, particularly impacting closing prices and drawing scrutiny during the Sensex's monthly derivatives expiry.

Strong investor appetite was evident in robust listing-day performances, with Tempsens Instruments (India) more than doubling on debut, and a revived IPO pipeline including major proposed offerings like Jio Platforms and NSE.

Benchmark indices ended August in the red, snapping a two-month winning streak, as renewed tensions, higher crude oil prices, and concerns over US interest rates weighed on investor sentiment.

The broader market and the primary market, however, continued their positive momentum.

Market Performance in August

The Nifty 50 index fell 1.2 per cent in August, while the Sensex declined 1.5 per cent, marking a reversal after gains in June and July.

On Monday, the Nifty fell 0.39 per cent to 24,080.4 and the Sensex declined 0.4 per cent to 76,957.27.

The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gained 2.1 per cent and 3.1 per cent, respectively, during the month, marking their fifth consecutive month of gains.

Volatility and Foreign Investment

The month also saw heightened volatility after the introduction of the closing auction session (CAS) on August 3.

On the first day, the Nifty saw a sharp jump in the final minutes of trading, highlighting the impact of the new mechanism on closing prices.

The mechanism came under scrutiny again on August 27, the first monthly derivatives expiry of the Sensex.

The indicative value of the index plunged sharply during the closing auction before recovering most of the losses by the close.

Foreign portfolio investors were net buyers in August, deploying around Rs 20,000 crore through primary and secondary market investments. In July, they had invested a similar amount.

Primary Market Boom

The primary market, meanwhile, gathered significant momentum after a subdued first half of the year. August saw 21 mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) raise about Rs 21,000 crore, the highest monthly deal count in 2026.

Together, July and August accounted for Rs 49,592 crore, or nearly 69 per cent of the Rs 72,165 crore raised through IPOs in the first eight months of the year.

"August 2026 has really shown a strong institutional preference for primary markets.

"They pulled this off even while the secondary market was going through sharp volatility linked to the CAS mechanism," said C A Kresha Gupta, director and fund manager, Steptrade Capital.

Investor Appetite and Future Outlook

Investor appetite was reflected in strong listing-day performances. Tempsens Instruments (India) more than doubled on debut on August 28, delivering the year's biggest listing gain, while several other new issues also delivered strong gains.

The strong response has also helped revive the IPO pipeline, with large proposed offerings such as Jio Platforms and National Stock Exchange (NSE) adding to expectations of continued activity in the primary market.

The gains in the midcap and smallcap segments, along with new listings, led to a Rs 5 trillion rise in the NSE-listed market capitalisation to Rs 490 trillion.