News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » At 6.8%, July's unemployment was lowest in 6 months

At 6.8%, July's unemployment was lowest in 6 months

Source: PTI
August 02, 2022 21:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The country's unemployment rate in July fell to 6.80 per cent, the lowest level in the last six months, amid rising agriculture activities during monsoon, according to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data.

Jobs

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The unemployment rate dropped to 6.80 per cent in July from 7.80 per cent in June, the CMIE data said.

Rural unemployment declined 6.14 per cent to 272.1 million last month from 265.2 million or 8.03 per cent in June, it said.

 

On the other hand, urban unemployment jumped to 8.21 per cent in July from 7.80 per cent in June as the number of jobs fell both in industry as well as services.

The employment in urban India fell by 0.6 million, from 125.7 million to 125.1 million, according to the CMIE data.

The month-on-month recovery in employment was partial as the fall in June was 13 million compared to the growth of only 6.3 million jobs in July, CMIE managing director and CEO Mahesh Vyas said.

The recovery was mainly in rural areas and in particular in agriculture as the southwest monsoon progressed and kharif sowing activities picked up pace.

The agriculture sector in the rural area absorbed an additional 9.4 million workforce in July, while it shed 8 million in June, Vyas added.

This lower-than-expected absorption of labour into agriculture in July reflects the patchy progress of the southwest monsoon and the correspondingly poor kharif sowing this year.

Rains this year so far have been very poor in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Vyas said, adding that data available till July-end reflects that rice cultivation was down 13 per cent mostly in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

"Unless the khariff sowing improves, we don't see improvement in rural employment. However, I expect the monsoon to improve going forward, which will have a positive impact on the employment scenario in rural areas," Vyas said.

Meanwhile, the urban unemployment jumped to 8.21 per cent in July from 7.80 per cent in June as jobs fell both in industry as well as services, the CMIE data added.

Vyas said that the industrial sector lost 0.2 million jobs in July after having lost 4.3 million during June, while the services sector lost 2.8 million jobs in July after having lost 0.8 million in June.

The industrial and services sectors have been losing jobs for two months, Vyas added.

In May, the employment in the industrial sector had shot up to 108 million, but since then it has declined to 104 million in June and July, Vyas said.

The recovery in industrial jobs was essentially in the construction industry and not in manufacturing, which are of better quality, Vyas noted.

Over 8 million non-farm jobs were lost during June and July, equally both in the industry and services sectors.

"There is a need for more investments to take place, which is likely to take some time. However, we don't expect any drastic deterioration in the unemployment scenario in the country," Vyas added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
DON'T WORRY About The Rupee!
DON'T WORRY About The Rupee!
'Should We Hand Over PSBs To Private Sector'?
'Should We Hand Over PSBs To Private Sector'?
Stock spurt fails to lift market volumes
Stock spurt fails to lift market volumes
Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan, looks China in the eye
Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan, looks China in the eye
China moves troops near Taiwan straits, say reports
China moves troops near Taiwan straits, say reports
CWG TT: India slay Singapore to retain men's team gold
CWG TT: India slay Singapore to retain men's team gold
CWG: India win historic GOLD in women's four lawn bowl
CWG: India win historic GOLD in women's four lawn bowl

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'We expect GDP growth to moderate'

'We expect GDP growth to moderate'

How start-ups are shaking up offline pharma business

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances