News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » At 1.97 mn, new SIP openings in May lowest in 12 months

At 1.97 mn, new SIP openings in May lowest in 12 months

By Chirag Madia
June 13, 2022 13:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The spike in volatility may not have impacted equity inflows, but it has weighed on new investors coming via the systematic investment plan (SIP) route.

SIP

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

In May, 1.97 million new SIPs got registered - nearly 15 per cent lower than the previous five-month average of 2.3 million - reveals the data provided by the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

Since June 2021, new SIP registrations have been upwards of 2 million each calendar month.

 

The new SIP tally in May was the lowest in 12 months.

Market participants say a drop in tally could be due to investor fatigue, besides the impact of market fall on investor sentiment.

Over the past few months, stocks have seen wild swings due to concerns over rising inflation, the potential impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine, and a hawkish pivot by the US Federal Reserve.

“Investors tend to look at past performance and invest in mutual funds (MFs).

"The equity markets in the past year have given lower single-digit returns and have been wobbly of late.

"We expect investors to start investing in SIPs again once there is clarity on issues swaying markets,” said a chief executive officer of a mid-sized fund house.

In the past year, large-cap funds on average have given returns of 4.5 per cent, while mid-cap funds and small-cap funds have given returns of 5.4 per cent and 8.14 per cent, respectively.

Market players say the rolling 12-month returns could turn negative for many investors and influence new investor flows.

Until now, the impact on net inflows has been negligible. Inflows through the SIP route have been on an upward trajectory since September 2021.

In May, the industry saw inflows of Rs 12,286 crore, compared with Rs 11,863 crore in April.

In 2021-22, inflows through SIPs stood at Rs 1.24 trillion, against Rs 96,080 crore seen in 2020-21.

SIP is a disciplined investment methodology offered by MFs wherein one can invest a fixed amount in an MF scheme periodically - at fixed intervals, say once a month - instead of making a lump sum investment.

However, inflows through SIPs have continued to remain resilient, even as the pace of new account openings has declined.

Sustained inflows through this route have provided the domestic MF industry a solid foundation for growth.

D P Singh, deputy managing director and chief business officer at SBI MF, says, “Investors have continued to stay on, market volatility notwithstanding.

"We have always said that investors should not move out when markets are down.

"I think they have now understood the narrative.”

The number of SIPs discontinued or whose tenure completed stood at 1.03 million in May.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Chirag Madia
Source: source
 
Print this article
Monsoon likely to become active next week: IMD
Monsoon likely to become active next week: IMD
Amazon's plea rejected; told to pay Rs 200 cr penalty
Amazon's plea rejected; told to pay Rs 200 cr penalty
'Market is pricing rate hike up to Dec'
'Market is pricing rate hike up to Dec'
'Even after 25 years, I surprise people'
'Even after 25 years, I surprise people'
100 terrorists killed in Kashmir in 2022 so far
100 terrorists killed in Kashmir in 2022 so far
Prophet row: Kuwait to deport expats who protested
Prophet row: Kuwait to deport expats who protested
Rahul appears before ED amid Cong show of strength
Rahul appears before ED amid Cong show of strength

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Drone start-ups: India Inc in race for supremacy

Drone start-ups: India Inc in race for supremacy

A-I to restore grounded planes for capacity ramp up

A-I to restore grounded planes for capacity ramp up

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances