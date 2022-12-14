News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Assam's Gamosa, Telangana's Tandur Redgram, Ladakh's apricot get GI tag

Assam's Gamosa, Telangana's Tandur Redgram, Ladakh's apricot get GI tag

Source: PTI
December 14, 2022 18:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The government has granted Geographical Indications (GI) tag to various products, including Gamosa of Assam, Tandur Redgram of Telangana, and an apricot variety of Ladakh.

The commerce and industry ministry said on Wednesday that the total number of GI has reached to 432.

"Famous Gamosa of Assam, Tandur Redgram of Telangana, RaktseyKarpo Apricot of Ladakh, Alibag White Onion of Maharashtra have got their GI tags," it said.

 

The top five states holding maximum number of GIs are Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala, it added.

Recently, the government has supported the promotion of GIs by approving an expenditure of Rs 75 crore for three years for promotion at awareness programmes.

A GI is primarily an agricultural, natural or a manufactured product (handicraft and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory.

Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin.

There is a proper process of registration of GI products, which includes filing of application, preliminary scrutiny and examination, show cause notice, publication in the geographical indications journal, opposition to registration, and registration.

Any association of persons, producers, organisation or authority established by or under the law can apply.

The applicant must represent the interest of the producers.

The famous goods which carry GI tag include Basmati rice, Darjeeling Tea, Chanderi Fabric, Mysore Silk, Kullu Shawl, Kangra Tea, Thanjavur Paintings, Allahabad Surkha, Farrukhabad Prints, Lucknow Zardozi and Kashmir Walnut Wood Carving.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
2023 may be a volatile year for Indian equity markets
2023 may be a volatile year for Indian equity markets
12 PSBs Post Profit Of Rs 256.85 Billion
12 PSBs Post Profit Of Rs 256.85 Billion
Russian crude will keep flowing into India till Dec
Russian crude will keep flowing into India till Dec
Bilkis case: SC rejects lawyer's plea seeking...
Bilkis case: SC rejects lawyer's plea seeking...
Goodbye Luka
Goodbye Luka
Non-resident taxpayers can now manually file Form 10F
Non-resident taxpayers can now manually file Form 10F
Can Lionel Messi win the World Cup?
Can Lionel Messi win the World Cup?

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Non-resident taxpayers can now manually file Form 10F

Non-resident taxpayers can now manually file Form 10F

Nov's wholesale price-based inflation is 21-month low

Nov's wholesale price-based inflation is 21-month low

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances