Assam Gets Rs 1,400 Crore Brahmaputra Bridge

The new bridge will come up alongside the existing crossings at Saraighat, where two bridges currently connect the north and south banks of the Brahmaputra -- the iconic road-cum-rail Saraighat Bridge and a separate road bridge.

Photograph: Kind courtesy @RailNf/X

Assam is set to get a major infrastructure boost with the Railways awarding the contract for a new road-cum-rail bridge across the Brahmaputra River to L&T Construction Ltd, paving the way for a project expected to significantly improve both road and rail connectivity in the state.

The ambitious project, estimated to cost around Rs 1,400 crore (Rs 14 billion), is targeted for completion by 2029.

Railway officials said preliminary work has already begun following the completion of the tendering process earlier this year.

Key Points L&T Construction has secured the contract for a new road-cum-rail bridge across the Brahmaputra river.

The Rs 1,400 crore project is expected to enhance both road and railway connectivity in Assam.

Preliminary work, including piling tests and ground-level construction activities, are already underway.

The two-kilometre composite steel girder bridge will ease congestion at existing Saraighat crossings.

The project will support railway doubling between Agiathuri and Kamakhya, strengthening Assam's rail network.

Construction gathers pace

"The total cost of the project is Rs 1,400 crore, but if we look only at the bridge component, it is Rs 530 crore. We are trying to complete it by 2029," says Kapinjal K Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway.

According to railway officials, the project has received all necessary security clearances, while the tendering process was completed in April 2026.

"Preliminary works have already begun. Design work and geotechnical studies have been completed, while ground-level construction has started. Piling tests are currently underway," adds Sharma.

Composite steel bridge

The new bridge will come up alongside the existing crossings at Saraighat, where two bridges currently connect the north and south banks of the Brahmaputra -- the iconic road-cum-rail Saraighat Bridge and a separate road bridge.

The proposed structure is expected to ease congestion on both the existing bridges while substantially enhancing the movement of passengers and freight across the river.

The bridge, approximately two kilometres long, will be built as a composite steel girder structure capable of carrying both road and rail traffic, making it one of the key infrastructure projects planned across the Brahmaputra.

To facilitate construction, railway authorities have also initiated eviction proceedings against alleged encroachers occupying railway land in Amingaon, where parts of the project infrastructure are proposed.

"The bridge will be approximately 2 km long and built as a composite steel girder structure supporting both road and rail infrastructure. Land acquisition and eviction-related processes are also being carried out smoothly," says Sharma.

Railway network to benefit

Beyond easing road connectivity across the Brahmaputra, the bridge is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening Assam's railway network by enabling the conversion of the remaining single-line railway section between Agiathuri and Kamakhya into a double-line corridor.

"As a result of this bridge, the remaining single-line railway section from Agiathuri to Kamakhya will be converted into a double-line system," says Sharma.

The doubling of the Assam main railway network has already progressed up to Kamakhya, and the section up to Lumding has been completed.

"Work beyond Lumding is still ongoing, and this will eventually result in a full double-line system," Sharma said.

Railway officials believe the bridge will substantially enhance freight and passenger movement across Assam while improving connectivity over one of the state's most important river crossings.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff