Commercial-vehicle giant Ashok Leyland has disclosed significant discrepancies in the transaction and loan balances of its financing subsidiary, Hinduja Leyland Finance, as the latter prepares for a crucial merger with NDL Ventures by Q4FY27.

Photograph: Courtesy, hindujaleylandfinance.com

Key Points Ashok Leyland has identified discrepancies in the transaction and loan balances of its financing arm, Hinduja Leyland Finance (HLF).

HLF is in the process of merging with NDL Ventures, with completion expected by Q4FY27, a move aimed at strengthening the group's financial services business.

An independent agency will conduct a comprehensive review over four to six weeks to determine the exact nature and financial scope of the discrepancies.

The irregularities surfaced during heightened scrutiny of HLF's loan books following the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) approval of the merger.

Despite these concerns, HLF reported a net profit of Rs 174.54 crore in Q2FY27, and Ashok Leyland itself showed strong operational performance.

Commercial-vehicle major Ashok Leyland on Tuesday admitted to finding discrepancies in the transaction and loan balances of its financing arm Hinduja Leyland Finance (HLF). HLF is expected to complete its merger into NDL Ventures by the fourth quarter of 2026-27 (Q4FY27).

Independent Review Initiated

The company is engaging an independent agency to conduct a comprehensive review of the discrepancies. This comes as the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the merger on November 3.

The merger is part of the restructuring of the group’s financial services business and it aims to create a stronger listed entity by integrating operational synergies and enhancing stakeholder value.

The merger into NDL Ventures, formerly NxtDigital, is expected to allow HLF to access growth capital more efficiently through the listed entity, driving its growth in the non-banking finance sector.

According to the company, the irregularities surfaced during the heightened scrutiny of HLF’s loan books following the merger approval.

Details of the Discrepancies

"There was some extra scrutiny happening in the loan books just to make sure the merger happens rightfully.

"In that scrutiny, some differences came up. The board has already started a system audit to know whether systems and processes are working fine, why these differences emerged, and to understand the quantum of this," said Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of Ashok Leyland, addressing an investor call.

The independent review may take around four to six weeks to determine the exact nature and financial scope of the discrepancies.

HLF’s auditors pointed out some differences in the transactions and loan balances between the various underlying systems, especially those related to loan balances.

Financial Implications and Future Steps

Amid accounting concerns, NDL already adopted acquisition accounting in its Q2 results by fair-valuing HLF’s assets and liabilities.

Ashok Leyland too, in consultation with its statutory auditor PwC, decided to consolidate the financials of NDL or HLF in Ashok Leyland on a cost accounting basis, bypassing purchase price adjustments.

Pending the review's conclusion, HLF reported a net profit of Rs 174.54 crore during Q2FY27, with total assets pegged at Rs 70,403 crore.

NDL Ventures will soon apply to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a non-banking financial company (NBFC) registration, followed by filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

The legal formalities are expected to conclude soon, and the merger may be completed by Q4FY27.

Related Investments and Performance

In August this year, Ashok Leyland approved an investment of up to Rs 500 crore in Hinduja Housing Finance Ltd through a secondary purchase of shares from HLF.

"We have got the approval from the board, and will invest this Rs 500 crore at an appropriate time," said K M Balaji, chief financial officer (CFO) of Ashok Leyland.

The issue with HLF comes as Ashok Leyland reported strong operational performance in Q2FY27.

Its commercial vehicle volumes surged 32 per cent to 64,677 units, compared with 49,116 units in Q2FY26.

Its consolidated revenue from operations for Q2FY27 stood at Rs 17,029.87 crore, up 35.4 per cent from Rs 12,576.86 crore a year earlier.

Consolidated profit after tax rose 8.8 per cent to Rs 891.45 crore from Rs 819.70 crore in Q2FY26.