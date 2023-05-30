News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » As Go First seeks to plug exit, 200 pilots accept Air India's job offer

As Go First seeks to plug exit, 200 pilots accept Air India's job offer

By Aneesh Phadnis
May 30, 2023 18:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Around 200 pilots of Go First, the cash-strapped airline that suspended operations on May 2, have joined Air India.

Go First

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

As many as 75 of them started training with the Tata-owned airline on Monday.

As Go First tries to salvage its operations, it has announced additional pay or retention allowance of Rs 100,000 and Rs 50,000 for captains and first officers, respectively, with effect from June 1.

According to sources, Go First had around 700 pilots at the time of the suspension of its operations.

 

The airline currently has around 500 pilots and believes they will be adequate if it resumes operations soon.

Go First’s captains currently earn about Rs 5.3 lakh a month on average, according to a Reuters report, which cited data on AmbitionBox.

Air India held walk-in interviews for pilots in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai within days of Go First cancelling flights.

The airline then said it got more than 700 applications after its recruitment advertisement.

Air India and Go First didn't immediately respond to queries on the matter.

The civil aviation industry is currently facing a shortage of staff globally.

In India, IndiGo is looking to hire 5,000 staffers in FY24, while Akasa Air is looking to recruit 1,000.

Air India, on the other hand, plans to add more than 4,200 cabin crew and 900 pilots this year.

A source said that 75 former Go First pilots started classroom training on Air India's operational policies, manuals and other aspects.

They will undergo simulator training before being released for duty.

It has been learnt that the recruits submitted indemnity letters to Air India as they weren’t relieved from Go First.

Both Go First and Air India operate Airbus A320-type aircraft.

Air India also operates the A319 and A321 variants.

In a bid to prevent more such exits, Kaushik Khona, Go First’s chief executive officer, on Sunday announced a retention allowance for pilots.

The allowance will be paid to pilots who were on the airline’s payroll as on May 31 and also to those who are willing to withdraw their resignation letters by June 15.

The airline also plans to introduce a longevity bonus for its pilots, Khona said in his letter.

On Monday, the airline also paid April salaries to cabin crew, ground staff, and engineers.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) last Thursday gave Go First a month’s time to submit a comprehensive revival plan with details about the availability of planes and pilots, among others.

A meeting between DGCA and Go First executives was held on Monday to assess preparedness.

Go First has 54 aircraft but has been flying only 26 of them – the others are grounded due to engine woes.

“The airline’s ability to sustain and grow its operations will depend upon the number of captains and especially trainers and examiners who supervise simulator checks,” a source said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Aneesh Phadnis in Mumbai
Source: source
 
Print this article
Adani Stocks: What Price Rigging?
Adani Stocks: What Price Rigging?
'We want companies to shift to India from China'
'We want companies to shift to India from China'
Can G7 Decoupling From China Boost India?
Can G7 Decoupling From China Boost India?
Why FDI flow into India contracted during 2022-23
Why FDI flow into India contracted during 2022-23
How Indian airports will be able to allot new flights
How Indian airports will be able to allot new flights
Delhi teen murder: Sahil in police custody for 2 days
Delhi teen murder: Sahil in police custody for 2 days
Naval investiture to be held in evening for 1st time
Naval investiture to be held in evening for 1st time

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

LIC's Total Wealth Erosion: Over Rs 2 Trn

LIC's Total Wealth Erosion: Over Rs 2 Trn

Govt Expects Windfall From RBI

Govt Expects Windfall From RBI

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances