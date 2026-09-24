How ARAI Is Boosting India's Drone Sector With New Certification

Discover how the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) is now providing essential certification services for drone manufacturers, accelerating the growth of India's drone ecosystem with robust safety and performance standards.

Key Points ARAI now offers conformity assessment and certification services for drone manufacturers in India.

The certification process for Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) is fully operational, leveraging ARAI's extensive experience.

This initiative supports India's rapidly growing drone sector, driven by liberalised policies and rising demand across various industries.

ARAI's certification follows a two-stage evaluation: detailed document verification and physical/flight testing.

Successful certification leads to a statement of conformity for DGCA type approval and a Unique Identification Number (UIN) for compliant drones.

Pune-based automotive R&D organisation ARAI said it has started offering conformity assessment and certification services for drone manufacturers. Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) said its certification process for unmanned aerial systems (UAS) is now fully operational. Drawing on decades of experience in vehicle and component testing, validation, and type approval, it is well-positioned to guide drone manufacturers through this process and shorten time-to-market, it added.

India's drone sector has expanded rapidly on the back of liberalised airspace policy, the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for drones and drone components, and rising demand from agriculture, infrastructure, logistics, mining, disaster management, and defence. As adoption accelerates, manufacturers increasingly need a reliable certification body to evaluate design, build quality, and flight performance against evolving airworthiness, safety, and cybersecurity requirements, ARAI, which comes under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, said.

ARAI's Role In Drone Ecosystem Growth

Operating under the Certification Scheme for Unmanned Aircraft Systems 9 (CSUAS) administered by the Quality Council of India on behalf of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, it is authorised to evaluate UAS platforms against requirements of CSUAS, and to issue statements of conformity that support DGCA type certification. India's drone ecosystem is entering a phase of accelerated growth and technological innovation, creating new opportunities across sectors. Our objective is to enable a safe, compliant, and innovation-driven drone ecosystem for the nation, said ARAI Director Reji Mathai.

Two-Stage UAS Certification Process

Its UAS Certification follows the scheme's two-stage evaluation methodology. The first stage involves detailed document verification, covering design data, technical specifications, and safety and security documentation. The second stage covers physical and flight evaluation, in which the submitted UAS is examined against its documentation and subjected to flight testing to confirm performance, stability, and adherence to the applicable classification, spanning micro, small, medium, and large categories as defined by maximum all-up weight.

On successful completion of both stages, a statement of conformity is issued to DGCA, forming the basis for type certification and eventual allotment of a Unique Identification Number (UIN) to compliant platforms, according to ARAI. "Through our fully operational UAS certification, we look forward to working with industry stakeholders for deployment of reliable drone technologies that meet the highest standards of safety and performance. We invite organisations seeking certification support to engage with ARAI and embark on their certification journey with confidence," added Mathai.