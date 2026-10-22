Apple's new iPhone Duo pre-booked entirely in India for first week

Apple's new ultra-premium foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, has completely sold out its entire first week's stock in India through pre-bookings, signalling strong demand and a significant entry into the competitive foldable device market.

IMAGE: The new foldable iPhone Duo is on display during Apple's event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 9, 2026. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Key Points Apple's iPhone Duo, priced between Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh, has entirely sold out its first week's stock in India through pre-bookings.

Maximum pre-bookings were recorded at Apple Stores in BKC, Mumbai, and Saket, New Delhi, indicating high demand for the ultra-premium device.

Analysts predict the iPhone Duo could capture around 24 per cent of the foldable device market, competing with Samsung's Z Fold 8 series.

The iPhone Duo is expected to expand India's foldable segment by value rather than volume initially, attracting loyal Apple users and early adopters.

The device features a 5.4-inch display when folded and a 7.6-inch display when unfolded, offering a larger screen experience than previous iPhone Pro models.

Apple is learnt to have exhausted first week's stock of its most expensive iPhone Duo in India which is scheduled to start selling in the country from October 23, sources aware of the development said.

Apple Store in BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex), Mumbai, and Saket, New Delhi, have clocked maximum number of pre-bookings for the ultra premium first foldable iPhone from the company's stable.

"First week stock of iPhone Duo is entirely sold out in India. Apple Stores located in BKC and Saket are very close in terms of booking numbers," sources aware of inventory movement told PTI.

Pre-Booking Success and Market Entry

This implies that iPhone Duo will not be available for purchase on the spot across Apple Stores. Pre-order for iPhone Duo started in India October 16 onwards.

An emailed query to Apple did not elicit an immediate response.

Apple has entered a new category of foldable smartphones with Duo, which will sell in India in the price range of about Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh apiece, matching the price of some of the top-selling Maruti Suzuki hatchback car models in the country.

Analyst Expectations and Competition

Analysts estimate that iPhone Duo will be able to capture around 24 per cent of market share in the foldable device segment, where it will compete with the Samsung Z Fold 8 series, available in India in the price range of Rs 1.79 lakh to Rs 2.6 lakh (1 TB storage variant) apiece.

Counterpoint Research Director Tarun Pathak said the initial adoption of Duo will be driven by an excellent form factor, the bigger screen value proposition and a great UI experience, which will make loyal Apple users and early adopters of technology go for it, especially those who have been waiting for an Apple foldable form factor for a long time.

"Overall, we believe that the iPhone Duo is set to expand India's foldable segment by value rather than volume initially and bring the spotlight on the foldable segment," he said.

iPhone Duo Specifications and Apple's India Performance

iPhone Duo in its folded state will have a 5.4-inch display that provides 90 per cent of the screen area of the iPhone 18 Pro.

In open or unfolded status, it has a 7.6-inch display, which is 50 per cent larger than the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

iPhone 18 Pro comes with a display of 6.3 inches, and iPhone 18 Pro Max with a display size of 6.9 inches.

Apple has been posting record performance in India.

Its revenue in India is estimated to have crossed USD 10 billion due to record shipments of iPhones in FY26.

In rupee terms, it was somewhere close to the Rs 1 lakh crore revenue-mark.

According to Counterpoint research, Apple's iPhone shipments for FY26 grew to 14 million units, up 24 per cent year-on-year.

The iPhone accounts for the majority of Apple's revenue in India and is also the top exported smartphone from India.