HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Apple imports from EU capped, Indian farmers protected under FTA

Apple imports from EU capped, Indian farmers protected under FTA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 28, 2026 23:15 IST

x

As per the India-EU free trade agreement, the 50,000-tonne cap will be increased to one lakh tonnes over 10 years.

Apple

Photograph: Sharafat Ali /Reuters

Key Points

  • India's import duty on apples is 50 per cent
  • India's apple imports were about 5 lakh tonnes in 2024

India will lower duty on European apples to 20 per cent under the trade pact, but the imports would be capped at 50,000 tonnes per year and subject to a minimum import price of Rs 80 per kg, thereby fully protecting domestic farmers, an official said on Wednesday.

At present, India's import duty on apples is 50 per cent.

The commodity is a politically-sensitive subject for major apple-growing regions such as Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the India-EU free trade agreement, the 50,000-tonne cap will be increased to one lakh tonnes over 10 years.

 

The two sides on Tuesday announced the conclusion of the negotiations.

It is expected to be signed and implemented this year itself.

"This means that the EU (European Union) apples will continue to face a minimum effective landed cost of around Rs 96 per kg.

"This preserves domestic price stability and safeguards domestic farmers' incomes, while supporting the strong market position of locally produced apples," the official said.

FTA to protect India's apple growers

The official added that all the necessary measures are there in the FTA to protect the interests of domestic apple growers.

India's apple imports were about 5 lakh tonnes in 2024, with 25.7 per cent coming from Iran, 22.5 per cent from Turkiye and around 8 per cent from Afghanistan.

The EU accounts for 11.3 per cent of the shipments.

The duty concessions will help diversion of imports from Iran and Turkiye.

"These imports are expected to be largely on the cost of existing imports and may replace some current sources without significantly increasing overall apple imports," the official added.

Under the pact, Indian apples too will get duty concessions in the EU market.

The duties will be reduced to zero by the EU over five to seven years, a move which would open a premium segment for Indian apple producers.

"We have secured market access reciprocally," the commerce ministry official said, adding that the concession on apples is a measured, reciprocal, and balanced trade outcome that safeguards livelihoods, preserves price stability and enables new opportunities for our apple growers.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why gold loan book has doubled in 2 years
Why gold loan book has doubled in 2 years
'Increased Industrialisation Will Lead To More Jobs'
'Increased Industrialisation Will Lead To More Jobs'
Budget 2026: What Mutual Fund Industry Wants...
Budget 2026: What Mutual Fund Industry Wants...
Why MF Investors Can't Trade on Budget Day
Why MF Investors Can't Trade on Budget Day
Budget 2026: Next 5 Reforms Needed To Boost Growth
Budget 2026: Next 5 Reforms Needed To Boost Growth

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Was Everyone Eating Khichdi At Davos?

webstory image 2

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 3

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

VIDEOS

Ajit Pawar death: Eyewitnesses describe Baramati plane crash horror4:18

Ajit Pawar death: Eyewitnesses describe Baramati plane...

Maharashtra Ex-Home Minister Breaks Down On Ajit Pawar's Death0:50

Maharashtra Ex-Home Minister Breaks Down On Ajit Pawar's...

Rasha Thadani Looks Exactly Like Her Mom Raveena1:06

Rasha Thadani Looks Exactly Like Her Mom Raveena

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO