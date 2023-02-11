News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Apparel exports to Japan expected to grow by 20-25% annually

Apparel exports to Japan expected to grow by 20-25% annually

Source: PTI
February 11, 2023 20:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Apparel exports to Japan are expected to grow by 20-25 per cent year on year from the current $220 million on account of rising opportunities for domestic exports, AEPC said on Saturday.

Apparel

Photograph: PTI Photo

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) said that rising opportunities due to changing geopolitical landscape, government supports like production linked incentive, mega park scheme, improving the quality standard, getting sustainable and utilising benefits of free trade agreements with major markets are the key growth drivers.

To promote exports to Japan, the council is organising a two-day show in Gurugram.

 

"Apparel exports to Japan are expected to grow by 20-25 per cent year on year," APEC chairman Naren Goenka said.

He added that a strong business opportunity in Japan reflected by the fact that China, which has been a dominant garment supplier to Japan, has witnessed a decline in the past five years giving significant advantage to India.

"Garment industry in both countries have geared up to increase this trade taking advantage of duty-free access for Indian RMG (ready made garments) post Indo-Japan trade pact," he said.

Over 84 prominent Japanese buyers, including trading companies and retail chains/stores, are in India to source their requirement from the 112-odd Indian exhibitors displaying the diverse range of RMG reflecting Japanese taste.

Some of the major Japanese brands which are participating include Marubeni Index, X Plus, AIS, and United Arrows.

The two days of upnext India 2023 also hosted the theme pavilions for the startups in technology and sustainability domain.

Japan imported readymade garments worth $23 billion in 2022 (till November), and India's exports stood at only $220 million.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
A Budget With An Eye On Elections
A Budget With An Eye On Elections
New tax regime will benefit the middle-class: FM
New tax regime will benefit the middle-class: FM
What Sitharaman said about Adani fiasco
What Sitharaman said about Adani fiasco
No updated tax returns after searches by I-T dept
No updated tax returns after searches by I-T dept
Sun Pharma recalls over 34k bottles of generic drug
Sun Pharma recalls over 34k bottles of generic drug
Vergne wins India's first-ever Formula E in Hyderabad
Vergne wins India's first-ever Formula E in Hyderabad
What Sitharaman said about Adani fiasco
What Sitharaman said about Adani fiasco

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

No updated tax returns after searches by I-T dept

No updated tax returns after searches by I-T dept

Sun Pharma recalls over 34k bottles of generic drug

Sun Pharma recalls over 34k bottles of generic drug

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances